In new COVID-19 plan Youngkin discourages people with no symptoms from using rapid tests

Virginians with no symptoms should avoid using up the state's strained supply of COVID-19 tests, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Thursday, as the state works to refocus its supply of tests to hospitals, nursing homes and schools.

The new testing guidelines are part of a plan the Youngkin administration announced Thursday to assuage the impact of the COVID-19 surge facing Virginia and the rest of the nation.

Aside from people without symptoms, the state is asking "healthy individuals with mild symptoms" to stay home and "use discretion on testing." The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the Virginia Department of Health have been advising anyone with a known exposure to COVID-19 to get tested, and those with mild symptoms to isolate until they get a negative test.

Those directives have been increasingly difficult to follow as the nation and state face a shortage of rapid tests, and backlogs in diagnostic tests, known as PCRs. Former Gov. Ralph Northam said earlier this month that the state had a strong supply of PCRs, but was struggling to open up clinics to administer them.