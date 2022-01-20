In new COVID-19 plan Youngkin discourages people with no symptoms from using rapid tests

Virginians with no symptoms should avoid using up the state's strained supply of COVID-19 tests, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Thursday, as the state works to refocus its supply of tests to hospitals, nursing homes and schools.
The new testing guidelines are part of a plan the Youngkin administration announced Thursday to assuage the impact of the COVID-19 surge facing Virginia and the rest of the nation.
Aside from people without symptoms, the state is asking "healthy individuals with mild symptoms" to stay home and "use discretion on testing." The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the Virginia Department of Health have been advising anyone with a known exposure to COVID-19 to get tested, and those with mild symptoms to isolate until they get a negative test.
Those directives have been increasingly difficult to follow as the nation and state face a shortage of rapid tests, and backlogs in diagnostic tests, known as PCRs. Former Gov. Ralph Northam said earlier this month that the state had a strong supply of PCRs, but was struggling to open up clinics to administer them.
This week, the federal government began taking orders for free rapid tests it will ship to households across the nation. Every address is entitled to four tests, regardless of household size or risk of developing severe illness.
Under the new guidelines, the state will discourage "mass testing" for the purpose of pre-screening a crowd for infections. Some workplaces and event venues have been using mass testing as a safeguard.
The Youngkin administration said prioritizing testing will help "mitigate supply-chain shortages." It has directed the state health commissioner to draft new guidance for the public around how and when people should get tested.
The new guidance will prioritize tests for students exposed COVID-19, essential workers, vulnerable citizens and their caregivers, nursing home residents over 65, and anyone directed to get a test by their health care provider.
As part of its new plan, it will also redeploy unused tests at non-essential state agencies and facilities to schools, hospitals and nursing facilities.
This is a developing story.
(804) 649-6254
Twitter: @MelLeonor_