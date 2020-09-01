In reversal, House budget panel votes to limit police immunity to civil suits

"It's not lost on me that we as African Americans have had to work twice as hard to be able to see a little light at the end of the tunnel," he said.

Republicans said they oppose the bill because it would cripple law enforcement agencies by making it much harder to hire and keep officers under the threat of potential civil liability in addition to the physical dangers and exposure to criminal prosecution in doing their jobs.

"This bill is very disturbing to me and to law enforcement," said Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt. "I've been contacted by numerous law enforcement officers who say it's going to end their careers."

Del. Emily Brewer, R-Suffolk, called the bill "one of the most dangerous pieces of legislation that's going to affect law enforcement for a generation." Del. Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, said exposing officers to civil liability would harm them even if they prevail in court.

"Even if you're innocent, you lose," Knight said.

Bourne responded, "We are undergoing a shortage of Black men at the hands of police officers, and they are not being held accountable."