In reversal, House budget panel votes to limit police immunity to civil suits

The House Appropriations Committee endorsed legislation on Tuesday that would eliminate sovereign immunity for police officers from civil liability for alleged misconduct while on duty, reversing a vote the previous day that had defeated one of Democrats' top priorities for police and criminal justice reforms in the General Assembly special session.
Tuesday's vote came at the end of a meeting that had been devoted to reviewing the proposed amendments to the state budget. Del. David Reid, D-Loudoun, asked to reconsider House Bill 5013, which he and one other Democrat had joined with Republicans to defeat in the committee on Monday.
The bill, proposed by Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, would allow police officers to be sued in civil court for violating a person's constitutional rights in the course of their duties, a step that supporters say is essential to stopping police from abusing their authority and using unnecessary force, especially against African Americans and other minorities.
"We have people looking at people who are basically above the law," said Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, who called the legislation "an opportunity for our citizens to have their constitutional rights protected."
Republicans, led by former House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, opposed the legislation as a serious threat to law enforcement by exposing officers to civil lawsuits and making it harder to recruit and retain people to do the job.
Of all the police and criminal justice reform bills proposed by Democrats, Cox said, "This is the one they fear."
Cox said the legislation would interfere with the ability of officers to make momentary decisions of critical importance. "The worst thing that can happen is second-guessing yourself all the time," he said.
Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, told Cox that a Minneapolis police officer had kept his knee on the neck of George Floyd for almost nine minutes until he died, while other officers watched without intervening. Floyd's ignited protests against police brutality and systemic racism across the country, including Richmond and other parts of Virginia.
"For eight and a half minutes with someone on George Floyd's neck there should have been a second guessing," McQuinn said.
Bourne introduced a substitute bill to address concerns that Reid had expressed about the application to police officers working as off-duty security. Reid had voted against the bill the previous day, but voted for the substitute legislation, which passed by a 12-8 vote on Tuesday.
Del. David Bulova, D-Fairfax, the second Democrat who had voted against the bill on Monday, did not vote on the measure on Tuesday. Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, also did not cast a vote.
The debate struck a nerve with Bourne, who said that some of the language used "reflected the systemic and institutional racism we are trying to dismantle."
"It's not lost on me that we as African Americans have had to work twice as hard to be able to see a little light at the end of the tunnel," he said.
Republicans said they oppose the bill because it would cripple law enforcement agencies by making it much harder to hire and keep officers under the threat of potential civil liability in addition to the physical dangers and exposure to criminal prosecution in doing their jobs.
"This bill is very disturbing to me and to law enforcement," said Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt. "I've been contacted by numerous law enforcement officers who say it's going to end their careers."
Del. Emily Brewer, R-Suffolk, called the bill "one of the most dangerous pieces of legislation that's going to affect law enforcement for a generation." Del. Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, said exposing officers to civil liability would harm them even if they prevail in court.
"Even if you're innocent, you lose," Knight said.
Bourne responded, "We are undergoing a shortage of Black men at the hands of police officers, and they are not being held accountable."
He and other African American legislators say the legislation addresses a problem of long standing in the Black community that social media and personal video has begun to expose for the rest of the country, beginning with the videotaped beating of Rodney King by the Los Angeles police in 1991.
"Make no mistake, it's only because of the camera that now we are able to witness the dynamics," McQuinn said. "This has been happening for years."
