Vice President Kamala Harris toured a startup micro-farming company in Richmond's Scott's Addition neighborhood on Thursday to celebrate National Small Business Week and laud the investments that President Joe Biden and Congress have made to give those businesses resources to grow.

But Rep. Jennifer McClellan, D-4th, handled the political message by warning of the risks to the U.S. economy of a potential default on the national debt in the showdown between Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. She cited an attempt by House Republicans to demand trillions of dollars of federal spending cuts in return for agreeing to raise the debt ceiling.

McClellan, who toured the Babylon Micro-Farms facility with Harris and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, told an audience after the tour that the debt ceiling bill that passed the House by two votes threatens a default that "would hurt small business owners, slash available funding through the (Small Business Administration), and eliminate thousands of jobs in Virginia and across the nation."

"We will continue fighting to ensure America pays its bills and that our small businesses are supported and taken care of," said the first-term congresswoman from Richmond.

The vice president didn't address the debt ceiling showdown directly, but the Republican Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates sent a public message earlier in the day that attempted to pin responsibility for avoiding a default on the president.

"It's time to come to the table and get the job done," Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said in a statement. "Americans everywhere are counting on you to do the right thing, and negotiate in good faith."

Babylon Micro-Farms

Harris toured parts of Babylon's 20,000-square-foot facility on Carlton Street to learn about the automated technology that the six-year-old startup company uses to help institutional customers grow vegetables, herbs and flowers for their food service operations.

"It's fascinating," she told the audience.

Harris said it's also an example of how federal and state government can help small businesses grow if they have access to the capital they need.

"All across the nation there are folks who want to hire more employees, open more stores, and want to build their stocks and sadly don't have the capital to do it," she said.

Babylon Micro-Farms is one of the companies that got the help it needed, from the federal government and from Virginia, for an entity that Harris praised for a business model that will help hospitals, universities and other customers grow fresh, nutritious food hydroponically - with water, not soil in small settings.

"Our goal is to have low-cost farms really for everyone," said Alexander Olesen, a British-born graduate of the University of Virginia who is CEO and co-founder of the company.

Olesen and Graham Smith, co-founder and chief technology officer, created the company in 2017 - "a couple of guys in a garage" - and then opened the facility in Scott's Addition in 2020. That same year Congress adopted an emergency spending bill during the COVID-19 pandemic that included $12 billion to help small businesses find capital through community lending institutions and government agencies.

Harris was a senator from California then, and Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., was a leader of the Senate "gang of 10" that shaped the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which then-President Donald Trump signed weeks before leaving office. The vice president said Thursday that the Biden administration has distributed about $11 billion of the appropriation, including $1.7 billion she announced last month, including $67 million for three Virginia banking institutions - in Richmond, Petersburg and Roanoke.

The purpose is to provide capital to lending institutions that may not have ready access to private capital, especially in what she called "overlooked and underserved communities."

Rachel Lee, a spokesperson for the Republican National Committee, said in a statement: "Kamala Harris and Joe Biden are actively making life exponentially more difficult for the very small business owners and workers she’s meeting with today. Biden and Harris are responsible for skyrocketing costs of living, real wages falling, and making American families poorer.”

Babylon Micro-Farms, sited in an economic opportunity zone, recently raised $8 million in private funding, with help from the State Small Business Credit Institution, a federal agency that provided $230 million directly to Virginia under the federal funding package. Most of that money flows through the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority, Corp., for direct equity investments in start-up companies in key business sectors. Virginia Venture Partners, an arm of the authority, provided Babylon $150,000 to help raise money to capitalize its expansion.

"It's a perfect example of a great company that would be somewhere else without the help the commonwealth provides," said Bob Stolle, president and CEO of the state authority, formerly known as the Center for Innovative Technology.

Stolle said investments in companies such as Babylon fit well with Gov. Glenn Youngkin's "compete to win" strategy which includes innovation as a key pillar.

Babylon operates on innovative technology, using a telecommunication application to help institutional customers grow crops in small settings, using the company's hardware and software. Currently, customers can choose to grow 50 kinds of vegetables, herbs and flowers, relying on water without using pesticides.

"Scan the barcode and it grows the crop for you," Olesen said.

However, Babylon monitors and controls the growing process remotely, adjusting levels of nutrients, water, temperature and chemistry.

"There's quite a lot of complexities involved in managing farms across the world," Smith told the vice president during the tour.

Harris asked detailed questions about the technology, the company and its workforce, which includes 37 employees who start at $17 an hour or more, with health benefits and training. She also asked about the variety of vegetables, specifically the prospect of adding eggplant to the list.

She admired a multi-level cabinet with trays of vegetables, herbs and flowers at varying stages of growth.

"It's not only really mind-blowing - it's actually quite beautiful," she said.

"I have my little herb garden," said Harris, who called gardening "very therapeutic."

In this case, it's also good for the economy, which she said runs on small businesses and their owners.

"They're the ones that are training young people and hiring locally," Harris said.

