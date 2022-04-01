In spoof advisory opinion Miyares reclaims Kentucky for Virginia

On April Fool's Day, Attorney General Jason Miyares has released a mock advisory opinion asserting that Kentucky improperly split off from Virginia and reclaiming it for the Old Dominion.

As a result, he said, Virginia is welcoming back frontiersman Daniel Boone (once a member of the Virginia House of Delegates) and claiming the combined 11 national NCAA hoops titles of Kentucky and Louisville.

For anyone who didn't get the joke, Miyares said KFC and Papa John's will become the food vendors for Virginia's public schools.

Kentucky was made a Virginia county under Virginia Gov. Patrick Henry, effective Jan. 1, 1777. That county divided into nine counties before Kentucky split off from Virginia.

Virginia assented to statehood for Kentucky in 1788 and it and was admitted to the Union as the 15th state on June 1, 1792.

Tongue firmly in cheek, Miyares purports to present the advisory opinion for Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham.

Miyares says workers who are researching decor for the tunnel that will connect the new General Assembly Building to the state Capitol unearthed documents in the basement of the Virginia Historical Society suggesting that Virginia officials did not have a quorum when they voted to let Kentucky split off from the state.

Miyares writes in his conclusion that "Virginia will rightfully retake the Bluegrass State and all it has to offer - notably, the Kentucky Derby - bourbon, mint juleps and collectively the 11 NCAA basketball championships of the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals.

"Lexington, Kentucky will immediately start the process of renaming their city to no longer be confused with the true Lexington of Virginia.

"Colonel Sanders will be sharing his top-secret Kentucky Fried Chicken recipe with the Governor in order to preserve its legacy. KFC and Papa John's will become the official food vendor of Virginia schools.

"Virginia will lay claim to the Louisville slugger and bluegrass music and the University of Kentucky Wildcats will now begin a fierce interstate rivalry with Tony Bennett's Hoos and the Hokies.

"Most importantly, the Kentucky Bourbon Trail shall become the Virginia Bourbon Trail and the Commonwealths will be reunited."

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron played along, tweeting:

"We will see you in court. #April Fool's Day