In Virginia battleground district, Biden spending plan targets need for broadband access

Spanberger said the currently approved emergency aid packages aim to address urgent needs during the pandemic, including about $7 billion in the rescue plan to reimburse schools and libraries for providing free broadband service in their homes and the devices to use it.

"The rescue plan has been a response to the challenges on the ground," she said. "The jobs plan is more forward looking."

Documenting need

Spotsylvania officials say they've encountered "unintentional roadblocks" under the existing federal and state programs to qualify for grants under criteria that doesn't reflect the county's diversity. The county received one grant from the state program to install fiber-optic cable along one rural road, but failed in the next application because of the high cost per home served.

"Finding a one-solution-meets-all approach is difficult for a county so extensive in land size," spokeswoman Michelle McGinniss said.

Marshall, the supervisor who led the push for the partnership at the Wilderness fire station, said he looks for grant opportunities wherever he can find them.

"These grants have got to be easier to obtain," he said.