Incarcerated Virginians and their families have gone a year without in-person contact. The state says visits won’t resume for three months.

“Are you going to be able to hug your loved one?” Adinolfi said.

Some of the precautions the department are proposing face some pushback.

Kisare Bundy, an inmate at the Haynesville Correctional Unit 17, said he was hesitant about the vaccine and declined it after he was told there would be no punishment for his decision. He said in an interview last month that he had heard about the upcoming vaccination requirement for visits, and felt the decision equated to punishment, in particular since no requirement was expected for visitors.

Sarah Woodward, a close friend of Bundy, said the policy for visits doesn’t align with current practice. She said Bundy and other inmates in minimum security prisons leave their facilities for work often, interacting with the public in a limited capacity outside. Bundy works in a warehouse.

Bundy was sentenced to prison for violating his probation by possessing marijuana.

Adinolfi said she is advocating that the department “come up with a compromise” for such cases, like a non-contact visit. At the very least, she said, the department could waive the video call fees for such inmates.