Incumbent protection takes center stage at Virginia redistricting commission

By shifting a precinct here and another there, Sen. George Barker said, map drawers working with Virginia’s redistricting commission could avoid upending his political career and leaving his Fairfax County constituents without their 14-year incumbent.

Barker — whose residence had been incidentally drawn out of his district in a proposed map and instead included in the district of a fellow Democrat — proposed his own version of the Senate map Thursday during a meeting of the commission. This one, he said, would still comply with the commission’s guidelines and avoid his departure from the Senate.

The display of self- interest by one of the redistricting commission’s elected officials quickly drew criticism from some Democrats and Republicans in and out of the commission, who challenged the lawmaker’s effort to adjust the map to his benefit as the newly formed commission tries to cement itself as the cure to gerrymandering.

But other observers say the spectacle of Barker’s proposal to protect his seat is a sign that the commission is working as intended: He made his pitch in full view of the public — in person and on a livestream — and it would not pass unless commission members hailing from both parties voted to allow it.