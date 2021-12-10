Incumbents are an afterthought in proposed maps for state House and Senate

White said she too found no legal impetus for the courts to try to protect incumbents, especially since neither party’s incumbents are significantly disadvantaged over the other. She said that at best, the court could decide that weighing in would be somehow “beneficial to the commonwealth.”

Chambers said there is a case to be made for protecting some incumbents given that nearly half of the legislature's 140 incumbents would be affected.

Chambers said that if lawmakers don’t move to a new district to avoid an incumbent match-up, the result would be a legislature made up of many newcomers.

“We probably ought to be concerned about the new blood coming into the General Assembly, particularly if they have no real experience in public service. That’s a backside problem that arises,” he said.

“It could be that legislative aides fill that void. People who you don’t know have that much more power and influence. And lobbyists, who wonder about the legislature and have more experience, also may play a bigger role.”