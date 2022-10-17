Incumbents have financial edge in Virginia's hard-fought congressional contests

The Democratic incumbents in Virginia's three hotly contested congressional contests had the financial advantage heading into the homestretch, but the three GOP challengers each raised more than $1 million in the third quarter, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

Retired Navy Capt. Hung Cao, the GOP challenger in Northern Virginia's 10th District, raised nearly $1.4 million in the third quarter, covering July 1 through Sept. 30, topping the $903,242 that Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, raised in the reporting period. But Wexton had $3.13 million in cash on hand at the end of the quarter, to Cao's $992,796.

Virginia's three closely contested races could be key to GOP hopes of taking over the U.S. House in the Nov. 8 elections.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is making a push via campaign appearances and PAC donations to help the three Republican challengers. State Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, faces Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd. Yesli Vega is taking on Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, in another newly configured Northern Virginia district and Cao is challenging Wexton in a district based in Loudoun and Prince William counties.

Luria, first elected in 2018, raised $2.87 million in the third quarter and had $3.02 million on hand at the end of the reporting period.

Kiggans, a state senator since 2020, raised $1,048,979 in the quarter and had $433,578 on hand as of Sept. 30.

Spanberger, also first elected in 2018, raised $2.21 million in the third quarter and had $851,852 on hand as of Sept. 30. Vega, a Prince William County supervisor and an auxiliary deputy in the Prince William County Sheriff's Office, raised $1.55 million in the third quarter and had $422,594 on hand at the end of the reporting period.

The incumbents had a head start on their opponents in congressional fundraising as the challengers did not announce until this year.

Luria has brought in a total of nearly $8.8 million in the first 21 months of the election cycle, to about $2.62 million for Kiggans, according to VPAP.

Spanberger has raised about $7.8 million all told, to about $2.3 million for Vega.

Wexton has received $3.44 million in the 21 months, to $2.38 million for Cao.

In Richmond-area districts, the incumbents have big fundraising advantages.

In the 1st District, which now includes western Chesterfield and western Henrico counties, as well as part of Hanover County, Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, raised $360,851 in the third quarter and finished the reporting period with $912,029 on hand.

Wittman's Democratic challenger, Herb Jones, a military veteran and former New Kent County treasurer, raised $177,619 in the period and had $237,766 on hand as of Sept. 30. There was no file for David Foster, an independent candidate in the contest, according to VPAP.

In the 4th District, which includes the city of Richmond and eastern Chesterfield and Henrico counties, Rep Don McEachin, D-4th, raised $117,005 in the third quarter and finished the period with $307,893 on hand.

His Republican opponent, minister Leon Benjamin, raised $78,972 in the period and had $10,634 on hand as of Sept. 30.

The 5th District now includes 13,000 voters in Hanover County. Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, who has held the seat since 2021, raised $211,569 in the third quarter and had $316,671 on hand as of Sept. 30.

Good's Democratic challenger, minister Josh Throneburg, outraised Good in the quarter, taking in $275,040, but lagged Good in cash on hand, with $156,474.