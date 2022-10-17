Incumbents have financial edge in Virginia's hard-fought congressional contests

The Democratic incumbents in Virginia's three hotly contested congressional contests had the financial advantage heading into the homestretch, but the three GOP challengers each raised more than $1 million in the third quarter, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
Retired Navy Capt. Hung Cao, the GOP challenger in Northern Virginia's 10th District, raised nearly $1.4 million in the third quarter, covering July 1 through Sept. 30, topping the $903,242 that Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, raised in the reporting period. But Wexton had $3.13 million in cash on hand at the end of the quarter, to Cao's $992,796.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is making a push via campaign appearances and PAC donations to help the three Republican challengers. State Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, faces Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd. Yesli Vega is taking on Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, in another newly configured Northern Virginia district and Cao is challenging Wexton in a district based in Loudoun and Prince William counties.
Luria, first elected in 2018, raised $2.87 million in the third quarter and had $3.02 million on hand at the end of the reporting period.
Kiggans, a state senator since 2020, raised $1,048,979 in the quarter and had $433,578 on hand as of Sept. 30.
Spanberger, also first elected in 2018, raised $2.21 million in the third quarter and had $851,852 on hand as of Sept. 30. Vega, a Prince William County supervisor and an auxiliary deputy in the Prince William County Sheriff's Office, raised $1.55 million in the third quarter and had $422,594 on hand at the end of the reporting period.
The incumbents had a head start on their opponents in congressional fundraising as the challengers did not announce until this year.
In Richmond-area districts, the incumbents have big fundraising advantages.
In the 1st District, which now includes western Chesterfield and western Henrico counties, as well as part of Hanover County, Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, raised $360,851 in the third quarter and finished the reporting period with $912,029 on hand.
Wittman's Democratic challenger, Herb Jones, a military veteran and former New Kent County treasurer, raised $177,619 in the period and had $237,766 on hand as of Sept. 30. There was no file for David Foster, an independent candidate in the contest, according to VPAP.
In the 4th District, which includes the city of Richmond and eastern Chesterfield and Henrico counties, Rep Don McEachin, D-4th, raised $117,005 in the third quarter and finished the period with $307,893 on hand.
His Republican opponent, minister Leon Benjamin, raised $78,972 in the period and had $10,634 on hand as of Sept. 30.
The 5th District now includes 13,000 voters in Hanover County. Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, who has held the seat since 2021, raised $211,569 in the third quarter and had $316,671 on hand as of Sept. 30.
Good's Democratic challenger, minister Josh Throneburg, outraised Good in the quarter, taking in $275,040, but lagged Good in cash on hand, with $156,474.
Leslie Luck, shown in a drone photo taken Tuesday, is director of operations for the Historic Polegreen Church Foundation. “Historic Polegreen Church is known as the cradle of religious freedom,” Luck said of the Hanover County site. Samuel Davies, who inspired a young Patrick Henry, was Virginia’s first licensed non-Anglican minister there from 1748 to 1759. The original church structure was burned down during the Civil War, and the current white steel beam structure, designed by Carlton Abbott, was erected at the site. Other than the historical importance and symbolism for religious freedom, Historic Polegreen Church is a popular wedding venue and was made even more popular since guitarist Jason Mraz, a Mechanicsville native, was married here in 2015.
There are many beautiful spots in the Hampton Roads area for photographers, such as beaches, rivers and state and national parks. But there are not many places available for drone photography because of the many restricted airspaces due to military bases, airports, and state and national parks.
Gloucester Point in Gloucester County is one of the exceptions, with a popular public fishing pier, a small beach and views of the Coleman Memorial Bridge and Yorktown. With the right timing and cooperation from Mother Nature, visitors are rewarded with a beautiful sunset over the bridge and a view of Yorktown’s waterfront.
The Times-Dispatch covered Alvis Farms a few years ago when the Goochland County farm started the Sunflower Festival.
The imagery stayed with me, and I thought it would be a cool place to fly a drone and capture images of a 50-acre sunflower field. I learned that timing is crucial, as the flowers fully bloom for only a few weeks in the middle of summer.
I coordinated with Rachel Henley of Alvis Farms to find the best time to photograph them. Once I visited the field with a drone, showing perspective of the sunflower farm became the challenge, as again it is 50 acres brimming with sunflowers.
Hannah Molnar of Alvis Farms had a cow, Memphis, at the field as she and others were preparing for the opening of the festival.
I was able to capture Hannah and Memphis with the flowers in full bloom, with the drone showing the scale of the farm.
Leslie Luck, shown in a drone photo taken Tuesday, is director of operations for the Historic Polegreen Church Foundation. “Historic Polegreen Church is known as the cradle of religious freedom,” Luck said of the Hanover County site. Samuel Davies, who inspired a young Patrick Henry, was Virginia’s first licensed non-Anglican minister there from 1748 to 1759. The original church structure was burned down during the Civil War, and the current white steel beam structure, designed by Carlton Abbott, was erected at the site. Other than the historical importance and symbolism for religious freedom, Historic Polegreen Church is a popular wedding venue and was made even more popular since guitarist Jason Mraz, a Mechanicsville native, was married here in 2015.
There are many beautiful spots in the Hampton Roads area for photographers, such as beaches, rivers and state and national parks. But there are not many places available for drone photography because of the many restricted airspaces due to military bases, airports, and state and national parks.
Gloucester Point in Gloucester County is one of the exceptions, with a popular public fishing pier, a small beach and views of the Coleman Memorial Bridge and Yorktown. With the right timing and cooperation from Mother Nature, visitors are rewarded with a beautiful sunset over the bridge and a view of Yorktown’s waterfront.
The Times-Dispatch covered Alvis Farms a few years ago when the Goochland County farm started the Sunflower Festival.
The imagery stayed with me, and I thought it would be a cool place to fly a drone and capture images of a 50-acre sunflower field. I learned that timing is crucial, as the flowers fully bloom for only a few weeks in the middle of summer.
I coordinated with Rachel Henley of Alvis Farms to find the best time to photograph them. Once I visited the field with a drone, showing perspective of the sunflower farm became the challenge, as again it is 50 acres brimming with sunflowers.
Hannah Molnar of Alvis Farms had a cow, Memphis, at the field as she and others were preparing for the opening of the festival.
I was able to capture Hannah and Memphis with the flowers in full bloom, with the drone showing the scale of the farm.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin's top aides expressed concern over the Virginia Tourism Corporation choosing the digital media agency he uses for politics to produce a state-funded tourism ad, new documents obtained by The Times-Dispatch show.