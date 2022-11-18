Inflation slows public projects, from buses to bridges and buildings

Blacksburg Transit wanted to expand and renovate its bus maintenance facility. It had $9.7 million to do the job, but its architect estimated earlier this year that the project would cost $12.9 million - an increase of one-third.

The higher cost forced the transit company and state public transit officials back to the drawing board to find an answer that hasn't come yet to salvage the project.

"It was going to be overbid, for sure, if we had put it out," said Brian Booth, director of the transit company in Blacksburg, which needs to add a bus service line and expand a maintenance garage for three-axle "articulated" buses.

"It's not critical, but we're definitely going to be constrained if we aren't able to make the improvements," Booth said.

Public transit companies are still trying to recover from a big loss of ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic, but inflation, labor shortages and supply chain disruptions are intensifying the challenge - just as they are for state construction of roads, bridges, tunnels and buildings.

Small buses - comparable to Amazon delivery vans - cost almost 80% more this year than they did a year ago, and they're much harder to get. Instead of six weeks, transit companies face waits of up to three years, according to the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation.

Prices have risen by 36% for battery electric buses and 27% for large buses, Jennifer DeBruhl, the agency's director, told the House Appropriations Committee last week.

Lisa Guthrie, executive director of the Virginia Transit Association, said, "It's going to be a challenge to get the vehicles that you need to continue to provide service."

The cost of replacing buses also is making it harder to pay for other capital projects, such as the one planned in Blacksburg. DeBruhl estimated that bus prices will cause capital project costs to exceed available funding by $21 million in the current fiscal year and $35 million in the year that will begin July 1.

Not all public transit agencies are affected to the same degree. GRTC, serving Richmond and neighboring counties, struggles with the same labor shortages as other transit companies, but spokesman Mike Frontiero said inflation "hasn't hit us as hard."

Transit companies already are challenged to hire and retain bus drivers, as well pay higher prices for diesel fuel and compressed natural gas. DeBruhl said the rail industry faces similar challenges with fuel, labor and rising prices for materials and supplies.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 has played a major role in raising prices for fuel, steel and shipping, Virginia Transportation Commissioner Stephen Brich told the House committee last week. "Fuel prices jumped dramatically overnight."

Bid prices for projects managed by the Virginia Department of Transportation have risen 17% since the end of 2020, but costs have increased 20% for contractors, who can't continue to absorb them, Brich said.

The department expects prices to rise about 10% for asphalt and 12% for steel and other metals used in construction of roads, bridges and tunnels - the expansion of the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel accounts for about one-third of the reinforced steel demand in the country, he said.

A shortage of commercially licensed drivers also puts pressure on prices, said Brich, who estimated a potential increase of 6% to 10% in the cost of transporting stone and other aggregates for highway construction.

The department expects diesel costs to decline, but estimates higher prices will not fall this year for asphalt, aggregate, concrete, reinforcement steel and structural steel needed for transportation projects.

Earlier this year, the Commonwealth Transportation Board put aside $130 million as a contingency fund to pay for higher costs not covered by contingency clauses in construction contracts. Brich said the department is reviewing all contracts advertised this year for "commodity and inflation impacts" that require additional funding, and will update the state six-year plan this spring with any changes to long-term project costs.

The House Appropriations and Senate Finance & Appropriations committees anticipated higher costs for state capital projects in the two-year budget, which includes a total of $450 million to pay for supplemental increases in project costs.

Universities' projects

Virginia Tech and George Mason University already have asked for supplemental state funds for two high-profile projects that were part of Virginia's successful 2018 bid for Amazon's $2.5 billion East Coast headquarters, now under construction in Arlington County.

The state committed $250 million to Virginia Tech for its $1 billion Innovation Campus under construction in Alexandria as part of the National Landing community that also encompasses the new Amazon headquarters in adjacent Crystal City.

The Amazon package also included a state commitment of $125 million for George Mason's $250 million digital learning center and school of computing, now called Fuse at Mason Square, on the university's Arlington campus.

Virginia Tech has asked for a $15 million inflation supplement for construction of the first building on the Innovation Campus. The state would pay for $9 million of the increased cost and the university $6 million under the proposal submitted to the Six-Year Capital Outlay Plan Advisory Committee, a working group of executive branch and legislative budget officials.

George Mason is seeking up to $11.4 million in additional state funds for its project in Arlington.

'Slow it down'

House Appropriations staff said last week that construction costs for state projects have increased by one-third from 2022 through the end of this year. The staff estimated costs could rise by 60% from 2020 through the end of 2024.

Legislators already have personally felt the effects of inflation and backlogged supply chains. They were packing up their temporary offices in the Pocahontas Building to move into the General Assembly's new home at East Broad and North 9th Streets this fall when the state announced in September that the new building would not be ready until after the legislative session ends in late February.

The delay was necessary because of supply chain disruptions that prevented the state from fully equipping the building for use in the upcoming legislative session.

The General Assembly is likely to step back from beginning construction on $1.4 billion in capital projects it already has approved for planning. Appropriations staff said the state also would face an additional $300 million to $500 million in costs for furniture, fixtures and equipment for projects it already has authorized for planning, as well as an estimated $300 million to address "new critical needs."

Staff also told the committee last week that higher interest rates could reduce Virginia's debt capacity by $200 million to $425 million, and increase required debt service by $25 million to $40 million in the near term and up to $80 million in future budget cycles.

"We're going to slow it down," House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, said after the meeting.