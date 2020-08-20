Inspector general faults lack of diversity in conservation police agencies

Conservation and marine police at Virginia's natural resources agencies are overwhelmingly white and male, according to an inspector general's audit that faults the departments for not doing more to make their law enforcement staffs more diverse to reflect the population they serve.
Gov. Ralph Northam said Thursday that he asked the Office of the State Inspector General to examine recruitment, hiring and outreach for law enforcement staff at the Department of Wildlife Resources, formerly known as Game and Inland Fisheries; the Department of Conservation, which manages state parks; and the Virginia Marine Resources Commission, which polices tidal waters and enforces fishery regulations.
"We can expect to build a more inclusive commonwealth and broader support for conservation only when our most visible environmental stewards look much more like the people they serve," Northam said in a statement accompanying the release of the audit findings.
The governor endorsed the findings and directed his chief diversity, inclusion and equity officer, Janice Underwood, to carry out recommendations with the three natural resources agencies. Those recommendations include better outreach to underrepresented communities and strategic planning to improve diversity, as it says Mississippi has done to make its natural resource agencies "almost completely proportionate with regard to white officers and officers of color."
The state released the report two days after Northam became chairman of the Chesapeake Bay Commission Executive Council with an emphasis on increasing diversity and equity in the regional program's efforts to protect water quality throughout the watershed that feeds the bay.
The inspector general found that law enforcement staff at the Department of Wildlife Resources are 95% white, non-Hispanic and 94% are men. At the Department of Conservation and Recreation, law enforcement staff is 96% white and 90% male, and at the Virginia Marine Resources Commission, 97% are white and 98% are male.
Conservation and Recreation launched a "diversity and inclusion initiative" in 2017 and the former Game and Inland Fisheries hired George Braxton, an African American lawyer and former Richmond school board chairman, as diversity officer late last year.
However, the inspector general said, "There was no collaborative effort to improve diversity and inclusion" at the three natural resources agencies.
"[Natural Resources Law Enforcement] lacks diversity reflective of the citizens of the Commonwealth of Virginia and that has also affected these agencies' abilities to attract, recruit and hire women and people of color," the report states.
The report recommends that the three agencies create a new, shared position for recruiting law enforcement staff to focus on improving diversity in their ranks, but each should hire a director for community engagement to raise its standing with the communities it serves.
Of the three agencies, the only one with an approved strategic plan for improving diversity is the Conservation and Recreation, which manages 37 state parks, 63 natural area preserves and 700 miles of trails in Virginia. The inspector general said the plan lacks ways to measure success, report results or ensure implementation.
However, Conservation and Recreation officials say their challenges are different from the other two agencies because law enforcement is a small part of their conservation officers' duties, which include helping park visitors and maintaining park facilities.
"Our law enforcement officers are not strictly law enforcement officers - that's not all they do," said Nathan Burrell, an African American former manager of the James River Park System and park facilities in Richmond whom the state agency hired early this year as deputy director of government and community relations.
Burrell said he's taking the lead role for the department to reach people in minority communities about natural resources generally, not just law enforcement, at a time when police work isn't viewed favorably by many young people.
"We need to be getting in front of diverse communities and groups in general," he said.
Ryan Brown, executive director of Wildlife Resources, said the report will help the agency with ongoing initiatives "to address the critical need of making our law enforcement ranks more representative of all Virginians."
"We are already at work on this important topic, having formed our Office of Diversity and Inclusion and Inclusive Excellence Council during the study period, and beginning the development of the agency’s Diversity and Inclusion Strategic Plan," Brown said in a statement.
Efforts to recruit and hire minority applicants to law enforcement positions at the agencies have been dismal in the past five years, the report finds. Wildlife Resources, formerly game and inland fisheries, reviewed 127 job applicants between the 2013-2014 fiscal year and the 2017-2018 fiscal year, and just six were people of color, or 5%. The agency hired one minority each year for three of those years, and none in the other two.
The agency concurred with the recommendations for shared recruitment, although it said "we believe the best recruitment for law enforcement agencies are those who serve in that capacity." It said the chief diversity and inclusion officer it hired late last year will work with the agency's law and outreach divisions to carry out a community engagement plan.
The marine resources commission, responsible for enforcing state and federal fishery regulations and policing tidal waters, also concurred with the recommendations, but the inspector faulted the agency for not proposing to hire a community engagement director.
The commission had the highest number of minority applicants of the three agencies in the past five years - 40% in 2016-2017 - but only seven of the 53 applicants it interviewed were people of color. In two of the years, all of the applicants interviewed and hired were white. The agency hired minority applicants in two of the years, and in one year hired no one.
The inspector general said that whites accounted for 75% to 100% of new hires at Conservation and Recreation over the five-year survey period, and that the agency hired people of color for conservation officer positions in just one year, 2014-2015, when they accounted for 8% of new hires.
The audit said the agency's strategic plan does not include hiring a community engagement director and questioned whether those duties belong with Burrell's position as deputy director, but he contends they would "fit nicely."
One of the biggest challenges for all of the agencies is kindling interest in outdoor recreation among minority residents in underserved communities, the report said, with few events aimed at minority youth.
Clyde Cristman, director of Conservation and Recreation, said in an interview, "We need to get people at a much younger age interested in this line of work and let them know there are opportunities out there."
