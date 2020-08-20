Inspector general faults lack of diversity in conservation police agencies

"We are already at work on this important topic, having formed our Office of Diversity and Inclusion and Inclusive Excellence Council during the study period, and beginning the development of the agency’s Diversity and Inclusion Strategic Plan," Brown said in a statement.

Efforts to recruit and hire minority applicants to law enforcement positions at the agencies have been dismal in the past five years, the report finds. Wildlife Resources, formerly game and inland fisheries, reviewed 127 job applicants between the 2013-2014 fiscal year and the 2017-2018 fiscal year, and just six were people of color, or 5%. The agency hired one minority each year for three of those years, and none in the other two.

The agency concurred with the recommendations for shared recruitment, although it said "we believe the best recruitment for law enforcement agencies are those who serve in that capacity." It said the chief diversity and inclusion officer it hired late last year will work with the agency's law and outreach divisions to carry out a community engagement plan.

The marine resources commission, responsible for enforcing state and federal fishery regulations and policing tidal waters, also concurred with the recommendations, but the inspector faulted the agency for not proposing to hire a community engagement director.