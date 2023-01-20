Interactive map: Youngkin making new plans for Old City Hall, downtown state offices

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is making a high-powered push to change how state government operates in downtown Richmond, potentially reshuffling the tenants in newly renovated Old City Hall and scrapping plans for a new office building to take employees displaced by the eventual demolition of the James Monroe Building.

On Friday, the governor's team unveiled a consultant-driven plan to consolidate state offices in the Richmond area and reduce space for state employees in a work environment reshaped by the COVID-19 pandemic and opportunities to work remotely. The administration also has budgeted a half-million dollars - subject to General Assembly approval - to hire another consultant to produce a master plan by fall to help transform the Richmond skyline and downtown.

"The impetus for this are changes in the work force," said Secretary of Administration Lyn McDermid, who carried out Youngkin's new telework policy for state employees who had become accustomed to working from home during the pandemic.

The administration's plan met with immediate concern among some legislators and General Assembly staff because of the uncertainty it raised over plans to move the Division of Capitol Police and the Division of Legislative Automated Services into Old City Hall under a longstanding deal to divide the building between legislative and executive branch agencies. Both agencies are critical to the daily functioning of the assembly and the Capitol Square complex.

"I'm afraid there are changes afoot that may scuttle some plans that we already made," said Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, chairman of the Senate Finance Capital Outlay Subcommittee, which oversees projects involving state buildings and real estate.

Deeds directed the Department of General Services, an arm of the state's executive branch of government, to report to the subcommittee on proposed tenants for the Gothic late 19th-century national historic landmark, renovated at a cost of $71 million almost a half-century after preservationists stopped the city from demolishing it. The building is scheduled to be completed in May, but it's not clear who will occupy it under Youngkin's new plan.

General Services Director Joe Damico told the subcommittee that the building's "tenants are to be determined."

"Right now, the administration is looking at the possible tenants," Damico said, adding later that "the tenants should be an integral part" of a larger administration initiative to consolidate state government operations in Richmond.

That came as a surprise to House Clerk Paul Nardo, who has helped to oversee an ambitious package of projects approved in 2016 to build a new General Assembly Building and renovate Old City Hall because of mounting safety and health concerns in both buildings. The package also includes a 500-vehicle parking deck expected to be finished in April and a tunnel to connect the new assembly building to the Capitol by next year's legislative session.

Originally, Nardo said the goal was to bring all legislative agencies into one building, but that changed in 2018 after legislators reduced the height of the new General Assembly Building by two floors to cut about $30 million off the price tag in the face of cost-overruns because of political delays. As a result, the assembly and then-Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, agreed to house the Capitol Police and legislative services division in the renovated Old City Hall.

Under the deal, he said the legislative and executive branches each would occupy half of the building with their agencies. "What they do with their half of the building is up to them," said Nardo, who was re-elected clerk last year after Republicans regained the majority in the House of Delegates.

The renovated building will include advanced communication networks for Capitol Police to monitor security at the Capitol, the surrounding public square and other state office buildings in the seat of Virginia government in Richmond, he said. The Department of Legislative Automated Services is the front line in the assembly's battle against cyber criminals, who implanted ransomware in the legislative computer system more than a year ago and temporarily shut down websites for a number of legislative agencies just before the General Assembly convened

"DLAS is fundamental to the operations of the legislative branch," Nardo said. "They need to be close by. They have to be in Old City Hall."

The Youngkin administration hired JLL, a national consultant, to conduct a two-phased evaluation of the state's pending capital projects and potential efficiencies from consolidating the state work force and operations in Richmond and the surrounding area. Together, the two contracts will cost the state $890,000.

In the first phase, Damico said the consultant confirmed that "it is not cost-effective to keep" the 24-floor Monroe Building, which McDermid called "an eyesore" on Richmond's skyline. But he said JLL also found that it would not be cost-effective for the state to construct a new building on property it owns at East Main and North 7th streets, where the consultant agrees that the old Virginia Employment Commission building should be demolished, beginning this spring.

The state plans to proceed with a plan approved last year to demolish the eastern portion of the Pocahontas Building, which the assembly is occupying next to Capitol Square until it can move into its new home at East Broad and North 9th streets this summer. The state still plans to construct a new building there to house the Virginia Supreme Court and the expanded Court of Appeals by 2028.

The legislature was supposed to be in its new home for this session, but the move was delayed last year because of supply-chain disruptions to obtain safety, IT and other operating systems to equip it in time. Completion is now expected this spring at a cost of $225 million.

Senate Clerk Susan Clarke Schaar expects it to be ready for operation by July 1. "It's not a simple move," she told the subcommittee.

Kaine to run for Senate reelection “I’m a servant. I love Virginians. I’m proud of what I’ve done. I’ve got a whole lot more to do,” Kaine said.

In the second phase of its work, JLL will develop a plan by May to consolidate "existing executive branch owned and leased buildings" in the state's real estate portfolio in Richmond. McDermid wants to take advantage of lower leasing costs after the pandemic and reduced needs for space to house state employees. The study recommends shrinking work space from 261 square feet per employee to 210 square feet, which it estimates would reduce the state office footprint by 875,000 square feet in the Richmond region alone.

Separately, Youngkin's proposed budget includes $500,000 to hire another consultant to produce a master plan by fall for all state government properties across Virginia. The House and Senate would be involved in the planning process with an eye toward money to implement it in the two-year budget the governor will propose in December.

The administration's ambitions include "transformation" of the Richmond metropolitan area. "How do we help to revitalize downtown?" McDermid asked.

Close 1 of 18 05-31-1967 (cutline): City Hall is backdrop as crowed gathers at ground-breaking for its replacement. 08-31-1979 (cutline): Peeling paint, fallen plaster are signs of deterioration at Old City Hall. 06-27-1967 (cutline): A bulldozer works today around a heavy vault, uncovered near Ninth and Broad Streets during the excavation for the new City Hall. The present City Hall is in the background, across the intersection of 10th and Broad Streets. The vault is at the site of the former headquarters of Home Beneficial Life Insurance Co., which moved in 1950 to the 3900 block W. Broad St. The building later housed the city Department of Public Utlities. Other buildings in the block housed a different office of Home Beneficial, now located a block west; a fire station, and Richmond Motor Co., now at 4600 W. Broad St. The Life Insurance Company of Virginia is in the background. 08-13-1970 (cutline): Richmond's old City Hall just wasn't built for the modern age symbolized by the aircraft which seems about to hit it, so the new marble facade at left is rising to replace it. The slick newcomer is due for completion in mid-1971, but fate of its venerable granite neighbor across Broad Street is still, like the jet, up in the air. 01-15-1961 (cutline): Basins were once installed in City Hall Offices. Workers who tended fires had to wash their hands. 10-28-1984 (cutline): Richmond's Old City Hall was praised, criticized at national conference. 02-08-1959: Old City Hall 05-04-1950 (cutline): Part of overflow crowd that attended housing project hearing at Richmond City Hall. 03-14-1952 (cutline): Richmond's City Hall shows its age--Coffman (left), Smorto point to latest crack in base. 10-14-1968: Repairs at Old City Hall building. 10-06-1989: Old City Hall from above 10-06-1989: Old City Hall 12-15-1975 (cutline) Ornate staircase is one of many 'treasures' in Old City Hall. Despite National Historic Landmark designation, future is cloudy. 05-31-1967 (cutline): Mayor Crowe, Vice Mayor Mundle, City Manager Edwards and School Board Chairman Calkins crossing Broad St. with shovels over their shoulders, toward site of new City Hall. Each will have a shovel--two chrome-plated, plus two old ones (with the dirt of '88 still on them), used in the groundbreaking for present City Hall. 06-24-1983: Old City Hall 01-15-1961 (cutline): Twisting stairway leads to City Hall tower. Sightseers haven't climbed them for years. 01-13-1984: Workers in close ducts at Old City Hall. 02-05-1984: Old City Hall From the Archives: Richmond's Old City Hall A look back at Richmond's Old City Hall. 1 of 18 05-31-1967 (cutline): City Hall is backdrop as crowed gathers at ground-breaking for its replacement. 08-31-1979 (cutline): Peeling paint, fallen plaster are signs of deterioration at Old City Hall. 06-27-1967 (cutline): A bulldozer works today around a heavy vault, uncovered near Ninth and Broad Streets during the excavation for the new City Hall. The present City Hall is in the background, across the intersection of 10th and Broad Streets. The vault is at the site of the former headquarters of Home Beneficial Life Insurance Co., which moved in 1950 to the 3900 block W. Broad St. The building later housed the city Department of Public Utlities. Other buildings in the block housed a different office of Home Beneficial, now located a block west; a fire station, and Richmond Motor Co., now at 4600 W. Broad St. The Life Insurance Company of Virginia is in the background. 08-13-1970 (cutline): Richmond's old City Hall just wasn't built for the modern age symbolized by the aircraft which seems about to hit it, so the new marble facade at left is rising to replace it. The slick newcomer is due for completion in mid-1971, but fate of its venerable granite neighbor across Broad Street is still, like the jet, up in the air. 01-15-1961 (cutline): Basins were once installed in City Hall Offices. Workers who tended fires had to wash their hands. 10-28-1984 (cutline): Richmond's Old City Hall was praised, criticized at national conference. 02-08-1959: Old City Hall 05-04-1950 (cutline): Part of overflow crowd that attended housing project hearing at Richmond City Hall. 03-14-1952 (cutline): Richmond's City Hall shows its age--Coffman (left), Smorto point to latest crack in base. 10-14-1968: Repairs at Old City Hall building. 10-06-1989: Old City Hall from above 10-06-1989: Old City Hall 12-15-1975 (cutline) Ornate staircase is one of many 'treasures' in Old City Hall. Despite National Historic Landmark designation, future is cloudy. 05-31-1967 (cutline): Mayor Crowe, Vice Mayor Mundle, City Manager Edwards and School Board Chairman Calkins crossing Broad St. with shovels over their shoulders, toward site of new City Hall. Each will have a shovel--two chrome-plated, plus two old ones (with the dirt of '88 still on them), used in the groundbreaking for present City Hall. 06-24-1983: Old City Hall 01-15-1961 (cutline): Twisting stairway leads to City Hall tower. Sightseers haven't climbed them for years. 01-13-1984: Workers in close ducts at Old City Hall. 02-05-1984: Old City Hall