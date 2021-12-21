Investigations of state ransomware attack 'meticulous, methodical' as assembly session nears

"Our technical, investigative and administrative teams have been working tirelessly to address the cybersecurity issue affecting the legislative systems," said Dave Burhop, director of the IT division, in an email message Monday to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Burhop said the teams "continue to perform a meticulous, around-the-clock forensic analysis of our systems, servers and all connection points."

"A full forensic analysis generally takes several weeks to complete for a digital footprint that the size of our legislative systems and we're hoping to have the initial analysis completed just after the new year," he said.

Resolving the IT issue is especially crucial for the Division of Legislative Services, which drafts thousands of bills and resolutions requested by legislators, including the two-year state budget.

The General Assembly will convene on Jan. 12, but the process of drafting legislation was well under way when the ransomware attack crippled legislative IT systems. State officials in the legislative and executive branches are tight-lipped about efforts to work around the attack to allow bill drafting to proceed.