The death of Irvo Otieno comes after years of discussions by state officials about how to deal with mental illness when it intersects with criminal justice, a moment that can mean life and death.
The issue is pending in the General Assembly, where Senate Democrats want to significantly boost new funding for mental health programs above the $135 million proposed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Advocates for appropriate responses to people in mental health crises say Virginia has made progress, but it's been far too slow.
Otieno, 28, was placed in the custody of Henrico County sheriff's deputies on March 3 and died after they pinned him to the ground at Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie County on March 6, according to a prosecutor and lawyers for his family. Advocates for reform said his death illustrates how Virginia continues punting such cases into the hands of local law enforcement.
"Virginia's criminal justice system is not equipped to respond to mental health medical emergencies," said Kathy Harkey, executive director of the Virginia branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, in a statement. "Mental illness is a medical issue, not a criminal issue."
Otieno's death generated national attention but is not the first high-profile situation to shine light on the failings of Virginia's mental health care system.
Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, pushed for mental health reform after his son, Gus, 24, attacked him and died by suicide in 2013 after a bed was not available for Gus in a psychiatric facility. Deeds was able to help the state create a subcommittee on mental health reform, which is now a state commission.
Jamycheal Mitchell, 24, died in 2015 in the Hampton Roads Regional Jail, where he had been taken for stealing snacks from a convenience store. His death prompted the state legislature to put focus on reviews of deaths in jails, but a board that oversees investigations has had a backlog of cases and has faced interference from the Virginia Department of Corrections.
A Richmond police officer fatally shot high school teacher Marcus-David Peters in 2018 while Peters was in mental health crisis, running unarmed and naked at the officer and threatening to kill him. That led the legislature to create the Marcus Alert system, but Peters' sister, Princess Blanding, slammed the action after lawmakers watered down the original proposal.
Continued systemic failures
A state watchdog agency found in December that dozens of Virginians each day who need a bed in a state mental health facility instead end up on a waiting list.
“I think there’s been really good progress in getting people’s attention. We now have a behavioral health legislation commission with full-time staff and investigative capacity," said Bruce Cruser, executive director of the advocacy organization Mental Health America of Virginia.
"It's not happening fast enough. It’s taken so long to get to this point that the system has been in crisis itself for a long time, and it’s going to take some time to build up the resources and the improved network of care so we don’t have this many people falling into crisis, so they can get help sooner in their own community rather than be shipped off to a state hospital or jail.”
Otieno was taken to Parham Doctors' Hospital for mental health treatment on March 3 after an incident with a neighbor, according to his mother, Caroline Ouko. She said she was not allowed to see him at the hospital and, after an incident there with Henrico police officers, the officers opted to take Otieno to jail to be booked on three felony charges of assaulting an officer as well as misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct on hospital grounds and intentionally destroying or damaging a police uniform. Details on what happened at the hospital between police and Otieno have not been made clear.
Transfers of someone in mental health crisis to a local jail are a huge problem, Cruser said.
“Once that happens, you’re automatically moving the person from the mental health system to the criminal justice system," he said. "They treat someone as a criminal and not as a person with an illness.”
A piece of legislation that did not get a hearing this year could help, Cruser said. Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, sponsored a bill to discourage police from arresting someone on assault charges if police know the person is experiencing a mental health emergency.
Otieno's mother has said her son could not immediately receive his proper medications in jail because he couldn't be seen by a doctor for over two days.
Cruser questioned why Otieno's mother was not allowed to see him at Parham Doctors' Hospital and why a doctor was not available at the Henrico Jail to see Otieno.
A jail video shows a deputy appearing to punch Otieno several times in a cell before deputies carry him out.
Surveillance video shows deputies carrying Otieno by his limbs at the jail as they try to place him in a van to transport him to Central State Hospital, as ordered by a judge. They then end up placing him in the back of an SUV. Video at Central State Hospital showed a large group of deputies pinning him to the ground until he was motionless and limp. Dinwiddie County's prosecutor charged seven deputies and three employees of the hospital with second-degree murder in a case that remains under investigation by Virginia State Police as well as the Henrico commonwealth's attorney.
Former Henrico Sheriff Mike Wade, who has long argued that local law enforcement agencies are not the appropriate caretakers for people in mental health crisis, said Friday that the state's failure to provide appropriate care goes back to at least 2008.
"The state should take responsibility and create some more beds and places to put people.”
Meanwhile, The Associated Press reported that Dinwiddie Circuit Court Judge Joseph Teefey Jr. on Wednesday denied a request from attorneys for one of the seven sheriff's deputies charged to prevent Otieno's body from being released until they decide whether they will seek an independent autopsy. The judge ruled that defense attorneys could instead ask for an independent examiner to be present during the autopsy being performed by the state medical examiner's office.
State funding debate
Deeds said Otieno's death now adds to the urgency of the legislature finishing an amended budget. He and other Democrats are at odds with the governor's desire for an additional $1 billion tax cut, and want a lot of that money spent on mental health treatment programs instead.
"We underfunded our system of mental health care for such a long period of time," Deeds said.
Youngkin proposes about $135 million in new spending on community-based behavioral health programs as part of a $230 million overhaul of a state agency, the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services. Republicans who control the House of Delegates want to add more than $70 million to that, while Democrats who control the Senate want to add more than $173 million to the governor's proposal.
Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said the problem needs more than just dollars and the governor wants to change the system. "Transformative steps must be taken across the entire continuum of care," she said.
Slow progress on Marcus Alert
The General Assembly passed the "Marcus Alert" system in 2020. It's designed to provide a more appropriate response to behavioral health emergencies.
Blanding, the sister of Marcus-David Peters, said at the time that she was concerned about the timeline and disjointed application of the program across the state.
Three years after passage, the system is in place in about nine Virginia localities, including Richmond - but it's not running yet in Henrico, where the state schedule will bring the Marcus Alert in 2024.
Mugshots: 10 charged in death of Irvo Otieno
Kaiyell Sanders
Randy Boyer
Tabitha Levere
Bradley Disse
Dwayne Bramble
Jermaine Branch
Brandon Rogers
Darian Blackwell
Sadarius Williams
Wavie Jones
Family of Irvo Otieno calls for justice as video shows death in custody
Family members of Irvo Otieno and their lawyers on Tuesday called for mental health reform and steps to be taken to avoid a repeat of what happened to the 28-year-old Henrico County man who died earlier this month in a Central State Hospital intake room.
“A mental health crisis should not be a death sentence,” civil rights attorney Ben Crump said during a press conference the First Baptist Church of South Richmond. “We don’t want anybody else in America whose family is dealing with a mental health crisis to be killed by the very people who are supposed to help them.”
The comments came after the release of a video from the mental hospital showing Otieno being pinned to the floor prior to his death on March 6. A Dinwiddie County grand jury on Tuesday indicted seven Henrico County deputies and three hospital workers on second-degree murder charges in a case that has garnered national attention.
Crump, who also represented the family of George Floyd, has said Otieno’s treatment has close parallels with Floyd’s killing in police custody in Minneapolis in 2020.
“It is not lost on anybody who saw that video today, the fact that it was so unnecessary,” Crump said Tuesday. “Irvo was handcuffed at the wrist, he had leg irons on, he was facedown. Why did they feel it was necessary to put all their weight on him, for some of the officers to put their knee on his neck?”
Caleb Kershner, a defense attorney for deputy Randy Boyer, was critical of the video being released and took issue with Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Baskervill.
“It’s going to be more difficult to find a jury that has not been tainted or read a particular news story of any sort. So I’m disappointed in it,” he said earlier Tuesday after the court hearing in Dinwiddie County.
Otieno’s mother Caroline Ouko on Tuesday called the indicted deputies and hospital employees “thugs” and “monsters.”
“I was happy to hear that they were indicted,” Ouko said. “That is just the beginning step.”
Attorney Mark Krudys said he was troubled by the individuals who stood by and watched as the officers pushed down on Otieno.
“Everybody has an obligation to intervene in that circumstance, to say ‘no, that’s not right,’” Krudys said. “But nobody intervened. And then when his body was lifeless, and his pants were dangling on him, they didn’t do anything for an appreciable period of time.”
Krudys said his team is looking into possible body camera footage from Henrico police regarding a March 3 incident, when Otieno was transported from his Henrico home to Henrico Doctors’ Hospital.
Ouko said she was excluded in the process of advocating for her son, noting that she made four attempts to see him while he was at Henrico hospital.
“In mental health and mental distress, your child needs you,” Ouko said. “Seeing me could have made have made a big difference.”
Instead, Otieno was taken to the Henrico Jail and later to Central State. Krudys said the deputies were not wearing body cameras at either location.
My thoughts on the untimely death of Irvo Otieno: pic.twitter.com/4mGiKiLq7e— Mayor Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) March 21, 2023
Henrico NAACP Vice President Monica Hutchinson during the Tuesday press conference said: “Jail is not, nor has it ever been, the best place for those having a mental health crisis. We must eliminate the use of jail as a response to a mental health crisis and mental illness, and instead work to improve access to community-based crisis centers.”
Otieno’s brother Leon Ochieng urged Gov. Glenn Youngkin to make mental health a priority, pointing out Youngkin’s recent comments calling Otieno’s death “heart-wrenching.”
“If you really do empathize and feel what we feel, do something,” Ochieng said. “Let your state be an example … all we need to do is make this an agenda to put pressure on lawmakers to invite our communities to have families who are ambassadors for mental health.”
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney in a social media post on Tuesday said: "Irvo Otieno should be alive today. His life was taken in a place where he should have been safe. We need accountability and we need more mental health resources."
Thad Green, of The Times-Dispatch, contributed to this report.
