IT breach hits Virginia Museum of Fine Arts; website shut down during state investigation

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts acknowledged this week that it detected a breach in the security of its information technology system late last month that prompted the museum to shut down its website for a state investigation.

The Richmond-based cultural institution said "there is no evidence" that the security breach is connected to the ransomware attack on the IT systems for Virginia legislative agencies.

"In addition, there is no evidence that any personal or financial information has been accessed or compromised," spokeswoman Jan Hatchette said in response to an inquiry by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

The museum also distributed the statement in an email to members Wednesday night "in light of recent news stories concerning cybersecurity attacks on other state of Virginia agencies." It said it hopes to restore the website by the end of the week.

The Virginia State Police is investigating the ransomware attack on state legislative agencies, discovered late Sunday night. The intrusion - accompanied by a note demanding an undisclosed amount of ransom - has crippled the IT systems for the Department of Legislative Automated Services, which runs them, as well as the Division of Legislative Services and the Division of Capitol Police.