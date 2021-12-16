IT breach hits Virginia Museum of Fine Arts; website shut down during state investigation

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts acknowledged this week that it detected a breach in the security of its information technology system late last month that prompted the museum to shut down its website for a state investigation.
The Richmond-based cultural institution said "there is no evidence" that the security breach is connected to the ransomware attack on the IT systems for Virginia legislative agencies.
"In addition, there is no evidence that any personal or financial information has been accessed or compromised," spokeswoman Jan Hatchette said in response to an inquiry by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
The museum also distributed the statement in an email to members Wednesday night "in light of recent news stories concerning cybersecurity attacks on other state of Virginia agencies." It said it hopes to restore the website by the end of the week.
The Virginia State Police is investigating the ransomware attack on state legislative agencies, discovered late Sunday night. The intrusion - accompanied by a note demanding an undisclosed amount of ransom - has crippled the IT systems for the Department of Legislative Automated Services, which runs them, as well as the Division of Legislative Services and the Division of Capitol Police.
Separately, the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services confirmed this week that its IT system for employee time sheets has been "paralyzed" by a ransomware attack on the global KRONOS network that serves the executive branch agency.
Spokeswoman Lauren Cunningham said Wednesday that the attack did not affect the agency's payroll system, as it had previously reported, but only record keeping for employee hours worked.
"State facilities have switched back to manual systems that are very time-intensive, but they will get the job done and ensure staff are paid," Cunningham said.
The Virginia Museum, an independent agency of the state, says online that "parts of our website are currently down for maintenance."
But the museum said the Virginia Information Technologies Agency, known as VITA, detected a compromise in the website in late November, along with "evidence indicating an existing security threat from an unauthorized third-party."
Hatchette said the museum took the website offline "while VITA security teams investigate, contain the incident, and work to restore the website’s full functionality." The museum put up a temporary website "until the restoration is complete," she said.
"We realize that this has been an inconvenience to our members, visitors, community and staff and we appreciate their patience and support as we work diligently to restore our website to its full capacity (hopefully by end of day Friday)," she said in the statement.
"We are committed to ongoing enhancement of our website security infrastructure in an effort to prevent incidents like this from occurring again," she added.
(804) 649-6964