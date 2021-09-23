'It feels morally corrupt': Redistricting commission continues to spar over minority protections

Virginia’s population growth in the last decade was driven almost exclusively by people of color. The possibility that the state’s new legislative maps might include fewer districts - not more - where people of color can sway the outcome of an election is the source of heated tension within the state’s redistricting commission.

Greta Harris, co-chair of Virginia’s new commission, said Thursday that “it feels morally corrupt” that the panel has not coalesced around a set of guidelines for when and how to draw the new districts. Harris spoke of her Black mother and father, who were disenfranchised for much of their lives because of their race.

“I would strongly recommend that the commission give [the map drawers] guidance now, so we don't waste another day ensuring that people who look like me have to wait to see if their vote is going to matter,” said Harris, a citizen member nominated by Democrats.

The redistricting commission - made up of eight citizens and eight legislators - has been deadlocked for weeks on how to go about creating districts in which Black voters and voters of other minority groups make up the majority of a district or at least an outcome-determining share.