‘It’s scaring people to death’: Youngkin’s tip line fuels anger from the left at agenda to reframe race education

A spokeswoman for the governor, Macaulay Porter, said the email address was set up "as a resource for parents, teachers, and students to relay any questions or concerns.” Porter described the email address as “customary constituent service.”

De Mayo said that among educators she knows, reaction to the news was mostly fear: “Someone’s career and livelihood could be endangered,” she said. “It’s scaring people to death.”

The Black educator said she recently got a call from an elementary school teacher who was second-guessing her work amid news of the tip line.

“She had been assigned the bulletin board of the month, which in February would usually be themed for Black History Month,” De Mayo said. “She was saying, ‘What if I get reported to the governor for what I put up?’ It’s horrifying.”

De Mayo, who identifies as a Democrat, said her curriculum is focused on primary sources, and that the students in her overwhelmingly white district often walk away inspired by her history lessons on topics like “freedom of speech, even when you disagree.”