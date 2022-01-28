‘It’s scaring people to death’: Youngkin’s tip line fuels anger from the left at agenda to reframe race education

When the state announced in 2020 that it would launch a new high school-level African American history course, Dianne Carter de Mayo quickly volunteered to teach it. The Gloucester history teacher, who as a Virginia school child was taught from a textbook that framed slaves as content under oppression, said she is excited to take her students on a deep dive into the history of Black people in the U.S.
When the class launches in the coming weeks, De Mayo’s excitement will be tempered by the ongoing pushback from conservatives about how teachers should frame lessons on discrimination and racism, including a new tip line Gov. Glenn Youngkin launched for parents to report lessons on “divisive concepts.”
News of the tip line which Youngkin casually publicized during a radio interview, prompted swift fury from Democrats. On social media, critics of the tip line proposed to flood it with spam. In the legislature, Democrats assailed Youngkin-backed legislation that would codify a ban on “divisive concepts.”
“I understand you found a winning issue in ‘critical race theory’, once again, using the old Southern strategy to use race as a wedge issue, to use Black bodies as a prop in your campaigns,” Del. Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, said Wednesday in a speech on the House floor. Later Wednesday Youngkin met with Scott in the delegate's office.
A spokeswoman for the governor, Macaulay Porter, said the email address was set up "as a resource for parents, teachers, and students to relay any questions or concerns.” Porter described the email address as “customary constituent service.”
De Mayo said that among educators she knows, reaction to the news was mostly fear: “Someone’s career and livelihood could be endangered,” she said. “It’s scaring people to death.”
The Black educator said she recently got a call from an elementary school teacher who was second-guessing her work amid news of the tip line.
“She had been assigned the bulletin board of the month, which in February would usually be themed for Black History Month,” De Mayo said. “She was saying, ‘What if I get reported to the governor for what I put up?’ It’s horrifying.”
De Mayo, who identifies as a Democrat, said her curriculum is focused on primary sources, and that the students in her overwhelmingly white district often walk away inspired by her history lessons on topics like “freedom of speech, even when you disagree.”
Still, some lessons are tough. “I’m going to teach about Nazis, slavery. These ideas are hard. And not because of who you are,” she said.
Over the summer, as strife reached her district over “critical race theory,” De Mayo participated in a panel at a local church to help assuage parent concerns, and laid out her curriculum for examination. Gloucester, she noted, was one of the first counties in Virginia to desegregate its schools. The building where she teaches was built to make enough room for both white and Black students.
“We have history here,” she said.
One key criticism of Youngkin’s plan is that it lacks clarity. On the campaign trail, Youngkin called for a ban on “Critical Race Theory,” an academic concept education officials say isn’t taught in public schools. When he took office, the Youngkin administration tailored the ban to cover “inherently divisive concepts.”
In legislation backed by the administration, the definition of "inherently divisive" includes teaching that one race is “inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or subconsciously,” and that “meritocracy or traits, such as a hard work ethic, are racist or sexist or were created by a particular race to oppress another race.”
During a hearing on the bill, the sponsor, Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, was pressed by Democrats on the panel to more clearly define the concept. Kiggans said, “anything that's dividing, that's making one group think that they're superior to the other.”
Kiggans pointed to a classroom exercise in Fairfax County asking students to highlight aspects about their life that made them more privileged.
The exercise, titled, "Privilege Bingo," included boxes like “White,” a “Native English speaker, “Able-bodied,” and “Military Kid.”
The school district apologized for "any offense it may have unintentionally caused,” but said it “remains committed to equipping students” to “analyze bias and examine privilege.”
Kiggans, who is running for Congress in an effort to unseat Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, said the intent behind the legislation is unity. The former Navy helicopter pilot said that during her time in the military, she cherished that, “We really don’t mind what you look like, what your religion is, what your political affiliation is, what your gender is.”
“We're on the same team and we do the same mission. I loved that,” she said.
Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, said she opposes divisive concepts “being prohibited when I don't even know how that is being defined.”
“All of a sudden we have a problem with instruction in our schools, when all throughout my high school career, I was taught that I was inherently inferior,” said Locke, one of the highest-ranking Black lawmakers in the legislature.
“And now all of a sudden you have a problem with divisive concepts.”
The panel, a Senate subcommittee on K-12 education controlled by Democrats, recommended that the bill die when it reaches the full committee next week. Similar legislation, introduced by Del. A.C. Cordoza, R-Virginia Beach, is moving through the GOP-controlled House
