Jagdmann resigns from SCC, creating a second vacancy

State Corporation Commission Judge Judith Jagdmann has announced that she will resign as of Dec. 31, creating a second vacancy on the three-member regulatory board with oversight over key industries from utilities to banking and insurance.

Jagdmann, an SCC judge since 2006, announced her plans in a letter Wednesday to General Assembly leaders. She said she will be available for recall in January to maintain a quorum and give the General Assembly a chance to elect her successor.

Jagdmann's resignation will leave Jehmal Hudson as the only remaining judge on the pivotal body.

Confirmation of SCC judges has become a political football in Richmond. Lawmakers in September failed to agree on a successor to replace Angela Navarro, who Democrats elected last year.

Jagdmann is in her third six-year term on the SCC.

She is one of three women to have served in statewide office in Virginia. In 2005 the General Assembly elected Jagdmann, a seven-year veteran of the office, to serve as attorney general after Attorney General Jerry Kilgore stepped down to focus on his run for governor.

Virginians and lawmakers rely on the SCC and its staff to protect consumers, while carrying out legislative mandates for energy regulation.

In August the SCC approved Dominion Energy’s application to recover costs for its proposed massive Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project — but the $9.8 billion wind farm comes with a significant cost to electric utility ratepayers. The commission approved a revenue requirement of $78 million for the rate year of Sept. 1, 2022, to Aug. 1, 2023, to be recovered through higher rates for customers in a new clause attached to their monthly bills.

But the SCC added a performance standard that Dominion later said could threaten the viability of the wind project.

Last month key stakeholders - Dominion, Attorney General Jason Miyares, the Southern Environmental Law Center, Appalachian Voices and Walmart — agreed to a new proposal that would set a cap on any cost overruns that could be passed on to consumers.

The SCC has a hearing scheduled Monday on the offshore wind project.