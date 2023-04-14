He fought for his country when he served in the U.S. Army. Then he became a counterterrorism agent in the FBI to help stop white supremacists from alleged plans to attack Black churches and synagogues.

Now, Richmond resident James Rudisill is in a legal battle to use his post-9/11 GI Bill benefits to further his education and become a chaplain — and he’s hoping to take the fight to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Rudisill claims that the Department of Veterans Affairs did not pay him the full benefits he had earned under two separate GI Bill programs and that he had to turn down an offer to attend Yale Divinity School.

His pro bono legal team has filed a writ to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case.

On Friday, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares joined attorneys general from over 30 states and the District of Columbia to sign on to a brief to support Rudisill’s case.

In a statement, Miyares said veterans like Rudisill “represent the very best of America and of Virginia.”

He added: “Over 700,000 veterans live in the Commonwealth of Virginia. This decision actively hurts veterans’ reentry into civilian life and deprives them of earned benefits.”

Prior to his time as an FBI agent and his desire to become a chaplain, Rudisill had served three periods of active-duty military service between 2000 and 2011 — as an enlisted member from 2000 to 2002 and as a commissioned officer from 2007 to 2011.

Enlisted members do not need to have college degrees to serve in the military, while commissioned officers do.

The time frame of Rudisill’s active-duty enlistments means he falls into eligibility categories for both the Montgomery GI Bill and the Post 9/11 GI Bill. After his first tour, he used some Montgomery GI Bill benefits to finish a college degree (which allowed him to become an officer when he served again). After another tour, he sought to switch and tap into the Post 9/11 GI Bill — which functions more like a scholarship, in that it pays funds directly to the student’s school and offers living stipends.

Having not yet used his Post 9/11 GI Bill benefits, he believed he was entitled to over 20 months of coverage to reach the 48-month cap allowed. According to the VA website, some applicants are only eligible for 36 months, but it doesn’t specify why.

Rudisill’s fight has been going on in lower courts for years. In December, a federal appeals court ruled that if a person used benefits under the Montgomery GI bill and chooses to use the Post 9/11 GI Bill, those benefits will be limited to what was unused by the Montgomery GI Bill. A three-judge panel of that same court had first sided with Rudisill in 2021 before the VA appealed for a full-panel hearing.

“We are grateful for the support of Attorney General Jason Miyares and a bipartisan coalition of a majority of state attorneys general across the nation in this matter,” said the pro bono team from Dominion Energy and Chicago-based firm Troutman Pepper in a statement provided to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

