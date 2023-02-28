Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, made it official on Tuesday. She will retire after 32 years in the Virginia Senate, including four as the first woman to lead the powerful Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee.

Howell, 78, is still leading the Senate in negotiations with the House of Delegates for a new state budget, which would be her sixth in four tumultuous years that began with the COVID-19 pandemic. She is the longest serving female legislator in the assembly.

"I always suspected that I would know when it was time to retire," she said in a statement on Tuesday. "That time has arrived. After serving 32 years and accomplishing most of my legislative goals, I am stepping aside. I will not run for reelection but will complete my term."

"My focus has always been on education, from preschool through graduate school, and on helping our neighbors in need," she said. "We have made great progress, yet much more must be done."

Howell joins what may be an unprecedented exodus of legislators and institutional knowledge from the General Assembly this year. New legislative boundaries that the Virginia Supreme Court imposed in December 2021 paired dozens of lawmakers in districts with other incumbents, prompting a raft of retirements. Other lawmakers face tough primary challenges or reelection fights in newly drawn districts.

So far, five senators and 13 delegates have announced they are not running again. Twelve other delegates are running for state Senate seats.

Some lawmakers think each chamber could turn over a quarter or more of its members before next January’s session.

Howell, who lives in Reston, has represented the 32nd Senate District, covering parts of Fairfax and Arlington counties, since 1992. This year, she would be paired with Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, of Herndon, in the 38th Senate District under the new legislative map.

She joins a throng of other senior Senate leaders who will retire this year, including Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, and Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City. The House will lose leaders such as Del. Ken Plum, D-Fairfax, a 44-year legislative veteran who also represents Reston; Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, chair of the Courts of Justice Committee; Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, chair of the Commerce and Energy Committee; Margaret Ransone, chair of the Privileges and Elections Committee; and Roxann Robinson, chair of the Finance Committee.

Howell became the first female chair of Senate Finance in January 2020, after Democrats gained a majority in the Senate. Her first budget as chair came to a vote that March as the pandemic began in Virginia. It led the assembly to adopt four spending plans in two years as the state adapted to a radically altered economy and unprecedented emergency relief from the federal government.

The two-year budget adopted during a special session last June was her first as leader under divided government, with Republicans controlling the House and the Executive Mansion, under Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

The political divisions were even more intense this year because of the pending elections for all 140 assembly seats. On Saturday, the last day of the scheduled session, the assembly adopted a stopgap spending plan with a handful of must-do appropriations and adjourned, leaving Howell, now co-chair with Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, to negotiate a full budget agreement with the House that the assembly could approve in special session.

"Throughout my time in the Senate my husband, Hunt, has supported me in every way," Howell said Tuesday. "Now we want more time together, with a lot of travel!"