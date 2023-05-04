Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Thursday morning that Virginians who paid Intuit for tax filing services despite being eligible for free filing would begin to receive checks from a multi-state settlement with the tax preparation giant.

The settlement, reached a year ago, will cost Intuit, the owner of TurboTax, $141 million in payouts to affected taxpayers across all 50 states. Nearly $3.7 million of that money will go to approximately 120,000 Virginians who were eligible for the IRS Free File program in tax years 2016 through 2018 but paid to file anyway.

"TurboTax misled Virginians, and now they are officially paying the price," Miyares said in a statement. "I'm proud that my office was able to put that money back into the affected consumers' pockets, where it belonged all along."

The investigation that ultimately led to the settlement started after a 2019 ProPublica report revealed the ways that TurboTax would steer low-income filers away from federally supported free filing services to the company's commercial products, including one called the "Free Edition."

The IRS Free File program allows individuals below a certain income threshold to file simple tax returns for free with select tax preparation providers. For tax year 2022, that threshold was an adjusted gross income of $73,000.

Intuit announced in July 2021 that it had would no longer participate in the official Free File program, but that it still offered free filing services for many of its users.

Intuit even briefly used code that would hide the Free File-eligible version of TurboTax from search engine results, settlement documents show, though the code was removed after April 2019.

The Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint against Intuit in late March 2022 and sued the company in federal district court to force it to immediately halt deceptive advertising practices around "free" tax filing. The settlement with state attorneys general was announced about five weeks later.

Virginians set to receive settlement money do not have to file claims, Miyares' office said. They will be contacted via email by the settlement fund administrator, Rust Consulting, to notify them of their eligibility and will receive checks automatically by mail.

Individual payouts will be determined by the number of tax years in which a Free File-eligible customer paid to file through TurboTax, with an average expected payout of just under $30.