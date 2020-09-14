JlARC faults financing authority critical to Northam small business COVID-19 grant program

"You're going to be kicked up by quite a big notch," JLARC Chairman Ken Plum, D-Fairfax, told Tracey Wiley, executive director of the agency that includes the authority, citing the increased funding it is getting to handle under the Rebuild Virginia program. "What I want assurance of is that you're up to the task."

The performance of the small-business agency was one of two major reports JLARC staff delivered Monday. It also recommended that the assembly consider eliminating two tax credits that it concluded - as it has before - have not been effective in creating jobs in coal mining and use of Virginia coal to generate electricity.

'A pretty bad report'

The Small Business Financing Authority is a relatively small operation that has done little with its resources since the retirement of its executive director three years ago coincided with the departure of two loan officers and led to a period of leadership turmoil, the report said.

The authority "has not fully achieved its mission of helping small businesses access financing in recent years," concluded Lauren Axselle, project leader of the JLARC staff report on the state agency for supplier diversity.