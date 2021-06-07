JLARC moves up interim report on VEC to September

As a result, the VEC says it has had to cut back on staff, overhead costs and the modernization of its operations, especially during a long period of low unemployment that reduced funding under the Federal Unemployment Tax Act.

However, the agency has come under fire for the slow processing of claims that are disputed or under appeal, as well as a flood of complaints by frustrated Virginians who say they have been unable to get answers about the status of their benefits because of a customer service system overwhelmed by calls and emails.

A federal judge approved a settlement last month of a lawsuit filed by four advocacy organizations and law firms on behalf of five Virginia women who alleged that the VEC had not resolved their disputed claims - one way or the other - within the time required by law.

The settlement - backed up by $20 million provided in the new state budget or from the agency's own administrative accounts - commits the state to clearing the backlog of more than 90,000 disputed cases by Sept. 6, or Labor Day, which also marks the end of enhanced federal unemployment benefits under the American Rescue Plan Act that President Joe Biden signed in March.