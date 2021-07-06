JLARC pushes VEC for solutions as problems persist

Healy acknowledged that the VEC is receiving thousands of new cases for adjudicating after reinstating the temporarily suspended requirement that unemployment beneficiaries look for jobs to receive benefits. The agency also is handling requests under a new state law that allows the agency to waive repayment of benefits that people received improperly during the pandemic.

However, she said the number is "somewhere in the middle" of the 30,000 cases estimated by advocates for unemployed Virginians and the 6,000 that the VEC has estimated.

Healy also acknowledged that the agency has had a turnover rate of 28% for its employees handling those claims. She did not know the turnover for private contractors, but said the state has hired more than 300 to help speed the process.

"I think it's going really, really well," she said. "If we took more of a thorough look and took more time, they would say we're not working fast enough."

Finally, Axselle said the new information technology system scheduled for launch on Oct. 1 represents "an opportunity to offer a significantly improved" experience for people trying to prove their eligibility for benefits.