JLARC says more children with behavioral problems should be served in public schools

"Where the rubber meets the road is whether or not local [Individual Education Plan] teams are placing students in private day schools in order to access that funding stream, when the alternative is they could be served in public schools with their existing resources," Smith told the legislative commission.

The study recommended that the General Assembly consider allowing funds "currently reserved" only for children in private day schools for special education to also be used to pay for intensive services in public schools to prevent out-of-school placement as well as help students transition back to public school settings.

JLARC Director Hal Greer introduced the study by explaining that concerns about the rising costs of serving children in specialized private day schools may be due to "factors that are not within the program's or the General Assembly's control."

"However, the rules dictating how CSA funds can and can't be spent have prevented children from being served in potentially less expensive settings," Greer said. "We concluded that the way in which the state law requires some children's services to be funded by the CSA program no longer makes sense from a policy or good governance standpoint."