JMU receives its largest cash gift, $5 million, toward scholarships, entrepreneurship

Paul Holland, a JMU alumnus, and his wife, Linda Yates. 

James Madison University has received its largest cash gift, a $5 million donation by an alumnus-turned-entrepreneur and his wife.

The money, donated by Paul Holland and his wife, Linda Yates, will go toward scholarships, students studying abroad and entrepreneurship, among other areas. 

In response, JMU renamed a building on campus Holland Yates Hall. 

After graduating from JMU in 1982 with a degree in public administration and political science, Holland worked with Reed Hastings to launch a software company called Pure Software. Hastings later founded streaming giant Netflix.

Later, Holland helped start another software initiative, Kana Software, Inc. The two software companies have generated more than $12 billion in market capitalization.  

"When I left JMU, I was academically prepared and socially adept enough for any adventure I encountered," Holland said.

Yates, a University of Virginia graduate, founded a company called Mach 49, which is designed to accelerate the success of other entrepreneurs. 

Holland Yates Hall, previously called Madison Hall, houses the office of admissions and the center for global engagement. 

In June, JMU completed an eight-year campaign that raised $250 million. 

While the gift from Holland and Yates is the largest cash gift JMU has received, the university received another donation with a higher estimated value. In 2020, the university's mineral museum received 314 pieces of emerald, topaz, gold and other gems valued at almost $17 million.  

Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, health systems and more for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 and spent 11 years in the Sports section. (804) 649-6109

