JMU receives its largest cash gift, $5 million, toward scholarships, entrepreneurship

In response, JMU renamed a building on campus Holland Yates Hall.
After graduating from JMU in 1982 with a degree in public administration and political science, Holland worked with Reed Hastings to launch a software company called Pure Software. Hastings later founded streaming giant Netflix.
Later, Holland helped start another software initiative, Kana Software, Inc. The two software companies have generated more than $12 billion in market capitalization.
Yates, a University of Virginia graduate, founded a company called Mach 49, which is designed to accelerate the success of other entrepreneurs.
Holland Yates Hall, previously called Madison Hall, houses the office of admissions and the center for global engagement.
In June, JMU completed an eight-year campaign that raised $250 million.
While the gift from Holland and Yates is the largest cash gift JMU has received, the university received another donation with a higher estimated value. In 2020, the university's mineral museum received 314 pieces of emerald, topaz, gold and other gems valued at almost $17 million.
jmu weights
The strength and conditioning room at the Atlantic Union Bank Center features a lower-level for weights, and an upper-level for cardio.
The entrance to the Campanelli club that greets fans upon entering the Atlantic Union Bank Center. The club accommodates 500 and is the result of an anonymous donation to honor JMU hall of fame coach Lou Campanelli.
Photos: A look inside JMU's Atlantic Union Bank Center
Ben Craft, the News Virginian
jmu film room
Both the men's and women's lockers rooms feature film rooms that allow the Dukes to study tape before games.
Ben Craft, the News Virginian
jmu practice
The James Madison University men’s basketball team practices Wednesday in the school’s new Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg.
Ben Craft, The Waynesboro News Virginian
jmu campanelli
The entrance to the Campanelli club that greets fans upon entering the Atlantic Union Bank Center. The club accommodates 500 and is the result of an anonymous donation to honor JMU hall of fame coach Lou Campanelli.
Ben Craft, the News Virginian
jmu bar
An inside look of the bar in the Campanelli Club in the Atlantic Union Bank Center
Ben Craft, the News Virginian
jmu jordan
Throughout the Atlantic Union Bank Center, JMU basketball's history is displayed like this encounter between the Dukes and the legendary Michael Jordan during his time at North Carolina.
Ben Craft, the News Virginian
jmu court
James Madison opens its season in the new Atlantic Union Bank Center on Nov. 25.