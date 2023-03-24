“YOU CAN’T READ MY TEXTS,” read the title of a March 10 newsletter by Brandon Jarvis, who helms the Virginia Scope newsletter.

Jarvis detailed how state Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, had subpoenaed him for alleged text message exchanges between the reporter and Morrissey’s estranged wife, Myrna or members of her family. The subpoena is part of an ongoing custody battle between the state senator and his wife.

Just got a subpoena from Joe Morrissey for all my texts with his wife and her family between Feb. 1 and Feb. 5. — Brandon Jarvis (@Jaaavis) March 9, 2023

Jarvis had reported on the dispute in early February. Long story short — Jarvis obtained a statement attributed to Myrna Morrissey's family, as a judge has ordered the senator and his wife to not speak out further on the case. Morrissey’s subpoena is an attempt to find out who in the family, or acting as representation for the family, had communicated with Jarvis. In a March 9 Tweet, Jarvis said he did not have any texts with Morrissey's wife.

A state political reporter, Jarvis is frustrated to find himself tangled up in the senator’s personal legal battles.

“It's annoying that I have to deal with this (expletive) if I'm gonna be honest,” Jarvis said in a recent phone call with The Times-Dispatch.

Morrissey: 'I thought it was an excellent ruling'

After a Thursday virtual hearing in Chesterfield County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, a judge quashed (a legal term for rejecting) the subpoena.

“The judge quashed it yesterday and said [Morrissey] needs to exhaust his other options first before trying to get that information from me,” Jarvis said. “It’s still possible he could subpoena me in the future.”

Morrissey reiterated that possibility.

“I thought it was an excellent ruling. It made it very clear that [Jarvis] is by no means off the hook at all,” Morrissey said in a call Friday.

He added: “if my lawyer doesn't get the information through the other parties, then we'll go back to the judge.”

Meanwhile, the question lingers as to what constitutes privileged communication for reporters when they are communicating with sources.

In Jarvis’ March 10 newsletter, he pondered if his situation could create a “slippery slope” and what Morrissey’s Democratic colleagues in the legislature think about the matter.

“I wonder how they feel about journalists’ text messages being subpoenaed — seeing as many of them text journalists — myself included,” Jarvis wrote. “Quite the slippery slope that would create.”

Virginia one of 9 states without shield laws

Many states provide protections for journalists in their newsgathering process.

Virginia is one of nine states to lack “shield laws,” which protect reporters, in most instances, from being compelled to testify or disclose sources in court, according to the Reporters Committee For Freedom of the Press. Most states have some level of privileges through shield laws.

North Carolina has had its own shield law within state code for more than two decades. Its state code outlines that reporters have qualified privilege. Anyone seeking to compel a journalist to testify or hand over information has to clear several thresholds.

According to the law, those include:

Is the material relevant “to the proper administration of the legal proceeding for which the testimony or production is sought”?

Can it be “obtained from alternate sources”?

Is it “essential to the maintenance of a claim or defense of the person on whose behalf the testimony or production is sought?

Amanda Martin, a lecturer with Duke University’s Law School, said that North Carolina’s law has been working as intended.

Martin has represented the North Carolina Press Association and counseled reporters on how to avoid libel suits, gain access to records and resist subpoenas. She was among advocates to help convince lawmakers that North Carolina needed statutory privileges for journalists.

“Since it has been in place, I would say anecdotally, it has worked very well,” Martin said. “I don't know how many subpoenas I have dealt with, I believe I have had one journalist ordered to testify — and even then, the judge said ‘we're opening a window but it's a very small window.’ ”

Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, a former journalist, has introduced a couple of bills aimed at establishing shield laws in Virginia. Though they failed to pass the legislature in previous years, she plans to continue working on the matter. With all 140 seats up for election in Virginia’s General Assembly this year, Roem is among a handful of delegates seeking to be elected to state Senate seats.

Lawmakers in the nation's capital have considered privileges for journalists as well.

In 2021, Congress worked on the PRESS Act, which would protect reporters from being compelled by the federal government to testify or disclose information, barring exceptions for matters related to preventing terrorism or imminent violence.

It passed the U.S. House of Representatives in September 2022 and would need to clear the Senate before the president could consider signing it into law. The Senate version of the bill, which has bipartisan sponsors, was introduced last year but no recent action has been taken.

Martin commends states that have shield laws and notes the “vulnerable cases in federal court.”

“It would be best if we could also have federal law that would operate to deal with those.”

Close Virginia State Capitol 01-29-1970 (cutline): Capitol is focus for women lobbyists' work during session. Virginia State Capitol 01-23-1973 (cutline): Maybe a last look--legislative page David King, 13, looks at model of the State Capitol by Thomas Jefferson which soon may be removed from the building. Virginia State Capitol 02-06-1962 (cutline): Byrd (left) and Del. Pollard view model of Capitol at Commitees' session yesterday. Virginia State Capitol 10-10-1963: Capitol's lunch room. Virginia State Capitol 03-13-1972: Inside of Capitol. Virginia State Capitol 01-13-1962 (cutline): Virginia's Capitol early today, all ready for the Harrison inaguration ceremony. Virginia State Capitol 02-21-1968 (cutline): Sign proclaims 'Fire Lane' along north side of Capitol. Parked cars are almost bumper-to-bumper, but Fire Chief is tolerant. Virginia State Capitol 03-20-1964: Easter Sunrise service at the Virginia State Capitol VA State Capitol 03-12-1974:In March 1974 at the state Capitol, Virginia first lady Katherine Godwin (second front right) unveiled a painting of the Virginia Declaration of Rights. The work, by Jack Clifton of Hampton (front), was presented by the Virginia Daughters of the American Revolution; it commissioned the painting in cooperation with the Virginia Independence Bicentennial Commission. Assisting Godwin with the unveiling were state Sen. Edward E. Willey Sr. of Richmond and DAR official Mrs. John S. Biscoe. From the Archives: The Virginia state Capitol building A look back at the Virginia State Capitol building in the 60s and 70s. Virginia State Capitol 01-29-1970 (cutline): Capitol is focus for women lobbyists' work during session. Virginia State Capitol 01-23-1973 (cutline): Maybe a last look--legislative page David King, 13, looks at model of the State Capitol by Thomas Jefferson which soon may be removed from the building. Virginia State Capitol 02-06-1962 (cutline): Byrd (left) and Del. Pollard view model of Capitol at Commitees' session yesterday. Virginia State Capitol 10-10-1963: Capitol's lunch room. Virginia State Capitol 03-13-1972: Inside of Capitol. Virginia State Capitol 01-13-1962 (cutline): Virginia's Capitol early today, all ready for the Harrison inaguration ceremony. Virginia State Capitol 02-21-1968 (cutline): Sign proclaims 'Fire Lane' along north side of Capitol. Parked cars are almost bumper-to-bumper, but Fire Chief is tolerant. Virginia State Capitol 03-20-1964: Easter Sunrise service at the Virginia State Capitol VA State Capitol 03-12-1974:In March 1974 at the state Capitol, Virginia first lady Katherine Godwin (second front right) unveiled a painting of the Virginia Declaration of Rights. The work, by Jack Clifton of Hampton (front), was presented by the Virginia Daughters of the American Revolution; it commissioned the painting in cooperation with the Virginia Independence Bicentennial Commission. Assisting Godwin with the unveiling were state Sen. Edward E. Willey Sr. of Richmond and DAR official Mrs. John S. Biscoe.