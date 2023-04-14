The General Assembly has named a 25-year veteran of the Division of Capitol Police as its new chief.

The Legislative Support Commission appointed Maj. John T. McKee as chief on Wednesday, and he will take office on Monday.

McKee has been serving as interim chief since January, after Col. Anthony “Steve” Pike retired at the end of last year. Pike had led the division for almost 12 years.

The Capitol Police division is responsible for providing round-the-clock public safety services to members of the Virginia General Assembly; the governor and family; lieutenant governor; attorney general; Virginia Supreme Court justices; Court of Appeals judges; thousands of state employees; and more than 100,000 annual visitors to the Capitol complex.

McKee, a Texas native who graduated from Clover Hill High School in Midlothian in 1993, will lead a force of 125 sworn law enforcement officers and civilian support employees. He earned an associate’s degree from John Tyler Community College and a bachelor’s degree from Bluefield College, as well as numerous post-graduate public safety certificates.

The new chief received a bipartisan endorsement from legislators on the assembly panel, which oversees the Capitol Police under the legislative branch of state government.

“Like so many, I have seen firsthand, and hear many good reports about, John McKee’s very effective leadership and collaborative style of management,” House Speaker C. Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said in the announcement on Thursday. “We are confident in his abilities and convinced that he is the right person to lead Capitol Police to higher levels of success.”

Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, chair of the Senate Rules Committee, praised McKee for “a cooperative attitude with key stakeholders around Capitol Square and a pragmatic approach to problem solving.”

“These attributes are much appreciated and further enhance the operational performance of the many fine officers and staff in the Capitol Police,” Locke said.

McKee thanked the legislative commission “for putting their trust in me to lead the Division of Capitol Police.”

“I am a true believer in public service, and it’s particularly humbling to be able to do it at an agency that is now in its fifth century of proud service to the people of the commonwealth of Virginia,” he said.

McKee, who will be promoted to colonel, joined the Capitol Police in 1997 and rose through the ranks to become lieutenant, captain and, last spring, major.

“We believe John McKee’s strong performance as interim chief over the past three months merited this decision,” said House Clerk G. Paul Nardo and Senate Clerk Susan Clarke Schaar, who also serve as members of the Legislative Support Commission.

Close 01-29-1970 (cutline): Capitol is focus for women lobbyists' work during session. 01-23-1973 (cutline): Maybe a last look--legislative page David King, 13, looks at model of the State Capitol by Thomas Jefferson which soon may be removed from the building. 02-06-1962 (cutline): Byrd (left) and Del. Pollard view model of Capitol at Commitees' session yesterday. 10-10-1963: Capitol's lunch room. 03-13-1972: Inside of Capitol. 01-13-1962 (cutline): Virginia's Capitol early today, all ready for the Harrison inaguration ceremony. 02-21-1968 (cutline): Sign proclaims 'Fire Lane' along north side of Capitol. Parked cars are almost bumper-to-bumper, but Fire Chief is tolerant. 03-20-1964: Easter Sunrise service at the Virginia State Capitol 03-12-1974:In March 1974 at the state Capitol, Virginia first lady Katherine Godwin (second front right) unveiled a painting of the Virginia Declaration of Rights. The work, by Jack Clifton of Hampton (front), was presented by the Virginia Daughters of the American Revolution; it commissioned the painting in cooperation with the Virginia Independence Bicentennial Commission. Assisting Godwin with the unveiling were state Sen. Edward E. Willey Sr. of Richmond and DAR official Mrs. John S. Biscoe. From the Archives: The Virginia state Capitol building A look back at the Virginia State Capitol building in the 60s and 70s. 01-29-1970 (cutline): Capitol is focus for women lobbyists' work during session. 01-23-1973 (cutline): Maybe a last look--legislative page David King, 13, looks at model of the State Capitol by Thomas Jefferson which soon may be removed from the building. 02-06-1962 (cutline): Byrd (left) and Del. Pollard view model of Capitol at Commitees' session yesterday. 10-10-1963: Capitol's lunch room. 03-13-1972: Inside of Capitol. 01-13-1962 (cutline): Virginia's Capitol early today, all ready for the Harrison inaguration ceremony. 02-21-1968 (cutline): Sign proclaims 'Fire Lane' along north side of Capitol. Parked cars are almost bumper-to-bumper, but Fire Chief is tolerant. 03-20-1964: Easter Sunrise service at the Virginia State Capitol 03-12-1974:In March 1974 at the state Capitol, Virginia first lady Katherine Godwin (second front right) unveiled a painting of the Virginia Declaration of Rights. The work, by Jack Clifton of Hampton (front), was presented by the Virginia Daughters of the American Revolution; it commissioned the painting in cooperation with the Virginia Independence Bicentennial Commission. Assisting Godwin with the unveiling were state Sen. Edward E. Willey Sr. of Richmond and DAR official Mrs. John S. Biscoe.