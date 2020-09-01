Judge dismisses Democratic suit against elections officials who let Freitas, Good qualify for ballot

A Richmond judge has dismissed a suit by an organization that seeks to elect Democrats to Congress, finding that the State Board of Elections acted within its powers when it let a number of congressional candidates, including Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, qualify for the November ballot after they missed filing deadlines.

Circuit Court Judge Joi Jeter Taylor found that the action “is valid, and the State Board of Elections did not exceed its authority by granting the extension.”

The Board of Elections, which has a Democratic majority, gave leniency to eight candidates who did not meet the June 9 deadline to file a form with the Department of Elections to qualify for the general election ballot.

The panel voted 2-1 last month to grant the extensions, with Chairman Bob Brink, a Democrat who served in the House of Delegates from 1998 to 2014, casting the tiebreaking vote. Brink said he did so after “reluctantly” seconding a motion from Vice Chairman John O’Bannon, the lone Republican on the board.

Bob Good, the Republican nominee in the 5th District, received an extension. So did four of the six Republicans vying at the time to challenge Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, in November. That group included Freitas, who went on to secure the nomination at the 7th District GOP convention in Doswell.