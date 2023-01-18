Judge extends Morrissey protective orders against estranged wife, boyfriend

A Roanoke juvenile court judge granted a request by state Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, on Tuesday to approve a preliminary protective order against his estranged wife, Myrna, based on alleged physical abuse by her live-in boyfriend against the Morrisseys' young son.

Judge Frank W. Rogers III, who sits in Roanoke Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court, also denied a request by Myrna Morrissey for a protective order against her estranged husband.

In the preliminary protective order granted to Morrissey, the judge specified that Myrna Morrissey not have contact "of any kind" with her husband or other members of the family and household. The order also gave Morrissey repossession of the Chesterfield County house he had given his wife to live in after their marital separation in late 2019.

The order, as well as his decision to deny a protective order to Myrna Morrissey, is subject to a full hearing before Rogers scheduled on Jan. 27 at Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court in Chesterfield.

Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, who has known Morrissey for more than 30 years and represented him on other legal matters, also verified that the judge approved a preliminary protective order against the boyfriend of Myrna Morrissey.

In a phone interview on Wednesday, Morrissey said, "I do not intend to comment about the case."

"Due to the sensitive nature of this matter, I will only say that given the court's emergency actions and emergency protective orders issued, my children are now safely with me at my home," he added. "So I will let the criminal justice system run its course."

Mary White, a Fredericksburg lawyer representing Myrna Morrissey, said, "There has been no hearing before a judge yet."

"We intend to go in and find out exactly what's going on," White said. "I told her, 'Let the system work. Eventually, the truth will come forward.' "

However, she added, "I was surprised that an expedited order was made so very quickly by a judge out of another jurisdiction."

Protective orders obtained

Morrissey had obtained emergency protective orders from a Chesterfield magistrate on Saturday against his wife and her boyfriend, who allegedly had whipped the senator's son with a belt on his buttocks as a punishment, according to a statement the senator issued late Friday night that detailed the alleged abuse. The son turned 5 years old on Wednesday.

The Roanoke judge reviewed the petitions for protective orders after all six of Chesterfield Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court judges recused themselves from the case because of Morrissey's prominent role as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which helps to elect state judges.

Jennifer Nicely, clerk of the Chesterfield court, said the Virginia Supreme Court had chosen the Roanoke judge to preside over the case. The judge sent three orders to the Chesterfield clerk late Tuesday afternoon and the Richmond Times-Dispatch obtained them on Wednesday.

The family drama become public on Friday night after Myrna Morrissey posted a long statement on her Instagram social media account that alleged sexual infidelities by her husband since their marriage in 2016. She posted her allegations in response to Morrissey's decision to notify police about the alleged beating of their son.

Morrissey then issued a statement that detailed how he had discovered welts on his son's buttocks from the beating after swimming with his three children on Thursday night at The Jefferson Hotel in Richmond. He said the other children said their mother's boyfriend had beaten the son with a belt multiple times for being disrespectful. In an affidavit with the request for a protective order, Morrissey said the boyfriend whipped his son six times with a belt - including four times after soaking the belt in water - for refusing to apologize for being disrespectful to his mother.

The senator's office said he notified Richmond police, who contacted Chesterfield police late Friday to investigate the allegations and photograph the physical evidence. Chesterfield police confirmed on Saturday that they were investigating the incident through the department's Special Investigations Unit. The department released no further details and said, "The investigation is in its preliminary stages and the safety of the child is paramount at this time."

In an interview on Saturday, Myrna Morrissey said her husband's allegations were "completely false."

In an affidavit with her request for a preliminary protective order, she said Morrissey had a history of being "physically and verbally" abusive.

Relationship became public issue

Myrna Warren Pride was 17 years old and working as an assistant in Morrissey’s Henrico County law firm when they began a sexual relationship that led him to accept an Alford plea to a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in 2015. Now 26, she said she has been separated from her husband since 2019 — the same year he was elected to the Virginia Senate.

In January 2022, just before he left office, then-Gov. Ralph Northam pardoned Morrissey for a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor related to his relationship with his future wife. Morrissey had entered an Alford plea to the misdemeanor count and was sentenced to 12 months in jail with six months suspended. He was allowed to work as a state delegate from Henrico through a work release program, spending nights in jail in 2015.

Their relationship was a public issue in a heated race for Richmond mayor in 2016, in which Morrissey finished third. He defeated Sen. Rosalyn Dance, D-Petersburg, in a Democratic primary in 2019 and was elected to the Senate that fall. Last month, he lost a congressional bid for the 4th District in a Democratic firehouse primary that Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, won resoundingly.

Morrissey, a former Richmond prosecutor and local defense attorney, has been disbarred but now wields significant power as a member of the state Senate Judiciary Committee, often scrutinizing judges, and expresses more independent views than other Senate Democrats.

His license was previously revoked in 2003, and he won reinstatement in 2012 in a 4-3 decision by the Virginia Supreme Court. A three-judge panel revoked his law license again in mid-2018, and the Supreme Court denied his appeal a year later.