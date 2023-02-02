A substitute judge found no evidence of child abuse alleged by Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, and dismissed protective orders against his estranged wife, Myrna, and her boyfriend, her family said in a statement on Thursday.

Retired Judge Robert S. Brewbaker Jr. ordered the Morrisseys not to speak publicly about the case, but her family issued a statement that said Myrna and her boyfriend "were completely vindicated" by the decision in Chesterfield Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court. The Richmond Times-Dispatch has not named the boyfriend in stories about Morrissey's allegation that the boyfriend had whipped the couple's youngest child repeatedly with a belt.

"We are elated that she was able to have her day in court and that her children are home in her care where they belong," the family said in the statement, first reported on Twitter by Virginia Scope.

The decision appears to end the preliminary protective orders that a Roanoke judge approved on June 17 that prevented Myrna Morrissey or her boyfriend from having any contact with her three children, and gave her estranged husband possession of the house in Chesterfield in which they had been living.

Morrissey, reached by phone on Thursday, declined to comment on the case. "The judge issued an order and I'm going to respect it and not comment," he said.

The Virginia Supreme Court had appointed Roanoke Juvenile Court Judge Frank Rogers to handle the initial hearing, but later replaced him with Brewbaker, a retired juvenile court judge from Suffolk, after Ms. Morrissey's attorneys asked the court to appoint a retired judge who could be less influenced by Morrissey's role as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. The committee plays a central role in electing judges in state courts.

"This protective order case was an abuse of the legal system by an experienced politician in a superior financial position," her lawyers, Mary Elizabeth White and Darcey Geissler, said in a statement on Thursday that did not address the ruling in the case.

"Senator Morrissey told our client that he would show her who he is and what he could do, and then used the full weight of the legal system in an attempt silence her," they said. "He caused her severe emotional and financial distress and is unapologetic for his unsubstantiated claims."

Joe and Myrna Morrissey have been separated since 2019, but their marital rift became a public battle after he reported to Richmond and then Chesterfield police on Jan. 13 that he had discovered welts on his son's buttocks, allegedly inflicted by her boyfriend as discipline for disrespecting his mother and refusing to apologize.

The next night, Myrna Morrissey posted a series of allegations on Instagram of sexual infidelities and mistreatment by her husband, whose office then issued a public statement detailing the alleged child abuse. The following day, Morrissey sought and obtained emergency protective orders against his wife and her boyfriend from a Chesterfield magistrate, pending a review the next week. Rogers, the judge initially appointed to handle the case, approved the orders Morrissey sought against his wife and her boyfriend, while denying one that she had sought against him. Last week, Ms. Morrissey withdrew her request for a protective order.

Chesterfield police opened an investigation of the allegation, but could not comment on its status on Thursday.

But Myrna Morrissey's family said, "The allegations set forth by Senator Morrissey were unfounded and it was determined by the court that [the marks on the son's buttocks were] nothing but a rash."

"No abuse occurred whatsoever," the family said.

Instead, they said, "This was an abuse of his power and influence and the legal system."

Myrna Morrissey was 17 years old and working as an assistant in Joe Morrissey’s Henrico County law firm when they began a sexual relationship that led him to accept an Alford plea to a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in 2015. Now 26, she said she has been separated from her husband since 2019 — the same year he was elected to the Virginia Senate.

He was sentenced to 12 months in jail with six months suspended. He was allowed to work as a state delegate from Henrico through a work release program, spending nights in jail in 2015. The couple married in 2016 and had three children. In January 2022, just before he left office, then-Gov. Ralph Northam pardoned Morrissey.

Morrissey, a former Richmond commonwealth's attorney, has twice been disbarred from practicing law in Virginia, but he exercises an influential role in the election of judges as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and as a legislator, especially on criminal justice issues.

However, on Saturday, Henrico Sheriff Alisa Gregory banned Morrissey from entering the Henrico County jail for 90 days after he was involved in a confrontation with a jail official over supervision of his children while he and an attorney were visiting an inmate.

Gregory in a statement Tuesday said Morrissey came to Regional Jail West at about 11 a.m. Saturday with three young children “and proceeded to leave them unattended in the lobby while he and an associate met with a client in our custody.”

Gregory said sheriff’s office staff told Morrissey that the jail’s policy requires that children are always accompanied by an adult.

“Despite our staff’s efforts, Mr. Morrissey refused repeated requests to comply and eventually became verbally abusive, made threatening remarks and acted in an aggressive manner to a lieutenant,” Gregory said. Morrissey, in an interview on Tuesday, said he was taking an attorney to meet with a "constituent who was in trouble."

He disputed the lieutenant's account and said the sheriff could not ban him because state law allows legislators to enter jails and correctional facilities.

“What she’s doing is protecting one of her own,” Morrissey said. “If we feel like challenging it, we will. You don’t issue an edict to change the Virginia code.”

PHOTOS: Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey Joe Morrissey