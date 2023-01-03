Judge hopes early exit 'makes it easier' to fill seats on SCC

Judge Judith Williams Jagdmann was a little more than a year out of law school when she arrived at the State Corporation Commission as a staff attorney almost 38 years ago.

Jagdmann, 64, formally stepped down as a member of the three-judge commission Saturday after 17 years, but she remains on the sideline to serve “as needed and allowed” until the General Assembly elects a successor for her seat, as well as another that has been vacant since earlier this year because of a political stalemate.

With her decision to resign a year before her term ends, she said she hopes to ease the way for the assembly to fill both seats on a commission that plays a vital role in regulating some of the most important industries in Virginia — electric and gas utilities, insurance and financial institutions, and, to a diminished degree, telecommunications and railroads.

“Maybe with two [openings], it will be easier,” Jagdmann said in an interview.

She had just completed her term as president of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners. The SCC had returned to live hearings after more than two years of virtual proceedings because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And the commission had completed a number of “significant hearings,” such as approval of a massive Dominion wind farm off the Atlantic coast.

“It is a good time for me, and it will not hurt the commission,” Jagdmann said. “I thought it might actually help the commission” by making the decision easier for legislators.

Legislators have held the same hope since Jagdmann announced in November that she would retire on Dec. 31, subject to recall to ensure a quorum on a commission that would be left with one member — Judge Jehmal Hudson, who was elected in 2020.

Her early departure would allow the Republicans who control the House of Delegates and the Democrats who run the Senate to each have a pick for a seat on the commission.

But the choice still isn’t even because the successor to Jagdmann would serve one year before being subject to re-election in 2024, while whomever is appointed to the other seat — vacated by the House’s refusal to re-elect Judge Angela Navarro last year — would serve for five years.

“They’re not equal spots,” said Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, who plays a lead role for Senate Democrats in selecting judges for election.

Established in 1902 as constitutionally independent, the commission relies on the General Assembly to elect its members and establish the laws it administers. The legislature has increasingly asserted its prerogatives in both roles, passing laws over the past 25 years that have restricted the commission’s authority, particularly in regulation of monopoly electric utilities, and replacing two of its judges in three years.

In 2020, Democrats who controlled both chambers replaced Judge Patricia West, a former circuit court judge whom Republicans installed the previous year to succeed Judge James Dimitri, who retired in early 2018. After Republicans gained control of the House in 2021, they declined to re-elect Navarro, who had replaced Judge Mark Christie after his appointment to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

However, the assembly was unable to elect a successor to Navarro, either in its regular legislative session last winter or a one-day special session in September after an apparent deal between the House and Senate majority leaders fell apart.

At the time, Senate Democrats favored longtime lobbyist Phil Abraham, while House Republicans backed Meade Browder, senior assistant attorney general overseeing the consumer counsel’s office, but the current field remains unclear, even to senior legislators.

“I’m not sure whether there are any conversations or not,” Surovell said.

Jagdmann has been watching and listening. “It has come to my attention there are some good names before the General Assembly,” she said.

Dimitri doesn’t comment publicly on issues before the SCC or the assembly, but he said Jagdmann’s early departure “really opens the door to get past some of this stuff.”

He worked closely with Jagdmann for years, first as staff attorneys and later as members of the commission, to which then-Gov. Tim Kaine first appointed him in 2008 and the General Assembly subsequently elected him twice.

“We both, coming from the staff, I think have continued to have great respect for it,” Dimitri said in an interview Tuesday. “When we were commissioners, there were still a lot of people we had worked with as staff, really side by side. It made for a very effective group.”

Helping the commission and its staff of more than 700 employees remains a priority for Jagdmann, who called the stability of the commission important to “our ability to attract and retain talented individuals who are really driven to public service.”

“That’s what makes the commission unique,” she said.

The daughter of former U.S. District Judge Glen Williams, she grew up in Jonesville in the far southwest corner of Virginia. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia and her law degree from the University of Richmond.

After a year at the U.S. Department of Interior, Jagdmann joined the SCC as a staff attorney, working primarily in securities regulation. The commission then consisted of Judge Preston Shannon, a former railroad lawyer who would serve 24 years on the panel; Judge Thomas P. Harwood Jr., who served 19 years; and Judge Elizabeth Lacy, who served three as the SCC’s first female member before her election to the Virginia Supreme Court.

“She was particularly encouraging to me in that first year,” said Jagdmann, who subsequently worked either for or with eight commissioners, including Hudson.

In 1998, Jagdmann moved to the attorney general’s office as deputy attorney general for civil litigation, which included the consumer counsel’s office that participates in utility cases.

“I am convinced I got the job because the General Assembly had just begun to debate restructuring the utility industry,” she said.

In 2005, after Attorney General Jerry Kilgore resigned to run for governor, the assembly elected her to serve the final year of his term as attorney general.

Jagdmann doesn’t comment on cases that have come before the SCC or the General Assembly’s decisions on the statutes that the commission administers.

“We don’t tell the General Assembly what to do,” she said.

“We strive to be impartial, competent implementers of state policy. That’s what drives the commission’s work.”