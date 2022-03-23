Judge says state can't enforce Youngkin's school mask order in certain districts

A federal judge issued an injunction on Wednesday instructing the state not to enforce - in certain districts where parents of 12 students with health problems filed a federal lawsuit - Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order making masks in school voluntary.

Judge Norman K. Moon of U.S. District Court in Virginia's Western District said in an order that the parents who filed the suit are likely to prevail on their claim that Youngkin's Executive Order No. 2 and a new state law are pre-empted by federal law "to the extent that they prevent or limit Plaintiffs’ schools or school districts from considering Plaintiffs’ individualized requests that some amount of masking is necessary as a 'reasonable modification' ..."

The parents filed the lawsuit Feb. 1 against Youngkin and other state officials.

The children of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit have such illnesses as cancer, cystic fibrosis, asthma, Down syndrome, lung conditions and weakened immune systems that make COVID-19 more dangerous for them. Because of that, the parents allege that Youngkin and other officials are excluding their children from access to a public education.

The injunction order said: "Plaintiffs have provided substantial evidence that exposure to COVID-19 places them at heightened risk of severe illness or death, and that transmission of COVID-19 in their communities and schools specifically presents an acute, ongoing risk; substantial evidence including from Plaintiffs’ treating physicians that, in a voluntary-masking environment created by these laws, it would be unsafe for Plaintiffs to return to in-person instruction..."

The judge's memorandum opinion backing up the order said the court cannot rule as a matter of law on whether required masking in schools is reasonable or not. It said the scope of the order was limited "to these twelve Plaintiffs and such requests for reasonable modifications as they may make to their school districts. The injunction extends no further."

Attorney General Jason Miyares tweeted on Wednesday evening that the court order means the executive order and the new state law remain in effect and parents still have the choice of whether their children wear masks in schools.

The ACLU of Virginia tweeted that it was glad the judge agreed that "no student should have to risk their lives to go to school."

The legislature this year passed a new law that forbids a school division from imposing a mask mandate on students. That legislation became law on March 1.

This is a developing story and will be updated.