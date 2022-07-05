Judge signs off on plan to put about 4,000 Envigo beagles up for adoption

A federal judge in Lynchburg has signed off on a plan for the Humane Society to transfer about 4,000 beagles from Envigo's Cumberland breeder mill to shelters so they can be placed for adoption.

Envigo, the Humane Society and the U.S. government presented the joint plan after U.S. District Judge Norman Moon refused Envigo's bids for permission to sell more than 2,000 beagles and to fulfill a sister company's research contracts.

Under the plan Envigo will pay a the Humane Society a $100 fee per beagle and $150 per nursing mother and litter under 8 weeks. The Humane Society will transmit the fees to shelters in order to defray the costs of preparing the beagles for adoption.

Inotiv, Envigo’s Indiana-based parent company, recently announced it plans to close Envigo’s beagle mill, which Moon has castigated for its “torturous abuse” of dogs and puppies in repeated violations of the Animal Welfare Act.

Under the agreement the Humane Society will be solely responsible for coordinating transfer of the beagles from the Cumberland site and for the beagles' placement with animal shelters and rescue organizations for adoption. The Humane Society agreed that it will place as many beagles as possible with shelters on the East Coast and in the Midwest and that beagles under 8 weeks will be transported with their mothers.

Last year, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals conducted an undercover investigation at the facility. PETA posted disturbing video of beagles housed in what it called a “prison like factory.”

Daphna Nachminovitch, PETA's senior vice president of cruelty investigations, said in a statement: “PETA’s groundbreaking undercover investigation helped spark a historic domino effect of state and federal legislative and law-enforcement action that paved the way for these dogs’ independence and this dog prison’s closure.

"Envigo’s surviving victims will soon be given the opportunity to have what every dog deserves — the freedom to enjoy life, love, and respect for their individuality as members of a family home."

Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, Virginia Democrats, said in a joint statement: “After months of advocacy, we’re heartened to know that nearly 4,000 Envigo dogs will be spared a lifetime of suffering and will instead head to loving homes.

"We’re also pleased to know that Inotiv – Envigo’s parent company – will shutter its Cumberland facility and that no more dogs will be subject to the appalling conditions and inexcusable distress endured by so many dogs and puppies at the facility."