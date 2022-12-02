Judge upholds Attorney General Office withholding of document on Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative withdrawal

A circuit court judge is upholding the attorney general’s withholding of a document that purportedly claims it’s not the Youngkin administration’s purview to remove Virginia from a multi-state carbon market.

During an April 20 meeting of the State Air Pollution Control Board, member Hope Cupit said she “received an opinion from the attorney general’s office back in March saying that [removing Virginia from RGGI] is not the responsibility of the board, that it’s the responsibility of the General Assembly.”

Environmental group Appalachian Voices then filed an unsuccessful Freedom of Information Act request, and later an August lawsuit to obtain the document. On Nov. 30 Charlottesville Circuit Court Judge Richard Moore upheld the withholding of the document.

“We're disappointed by the decision but the bigger shame is that the administration continues to hide the ball on this,” said Mark Sabath, an attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center. “They don't want to admit that this plan to withdraw Virginia from RGGI would violate the law and they don't want even to let the public know that. Their own attorney general's office seems to agree.”

SELC represented Appalachian Voices in the suit.

Victoria LaCivita, a spokesperson for the Attorney General said the office has “no comment.”

The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative — dubbed RGGI — is a consortium of several states where energy producers trade emission reductions for credits, or they buy credits to emit carbon dioxide past a capped amount. Proceeds from participation in the initiative go toward various environmental and energy efficiency projects.

Environmental groups and about a third of Virginia’s General Assembly have argued that it’s the General Assembly’s authority to keep Virginia in RGGI or to remove it.

Virginia joined RGGI in 2021 after the state legislature passed a law in 2020. The month after his November election, Youngkin said he wanted to pull Virginia from the initiative, terming it a tax on electricity ratepayers and a bad deal for them and for business.

Meanwhile, his administration is exploring a regulatory route to withdrawal from RGGI. A notice of regulatory intent has been filed, kickstarting a forthcoming public hearing process and ultimate vote by the Air Board.