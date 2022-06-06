Judges halt lawsuit that sought Virginia House election this year

A panel of three federal judges on Monday rejected an attempt to hold Virginia House of Delegates elections this year, finding that the Democratic activist who brought a lawsuit did not have standing.

Paul Goldman of Richmond sued state election officials in June 2021, arguing that Virginia's 100 House of Delegates seats should be up for election this fall. (The 100 House seats and 40 state Senate seats are up for election in 2023).

Delegates in the House are elected every two years, and the election for the House was held in fall 2021. But Goldman challenged the constitutionality of the 2021 House elections.

District lines are drawn every 10 years based on federal census data, but the 2020 data were released late in 2021, and a new state redistricting commission couldn't agree on new lines in time for the 2021 election. Goldman argued the election was held under lines that were outdated and was unconstitutional.

The Virginia attorney general's office represented the state elections officials in the case and argued that Goldman's suit should be dismissed.

“The 2021 Virginia elections were legal and constitutional," Attorney General Jason Miyares said in a statement Monday in response to the court's opinion. "Record numbers of Virginians went to the polls to vote and had their voices heard."

And he said the ruling ends uncertainty for voters and legislators about when the next state House election will be held.

The court's opinion was written by U.S. District Judge David J. Novak. U.S. Circuit Judge Stephanie D. Thacker and Senior U.S. District Judge Raymond A. Jackson joined the opinion.

The opinion examined whether Goldman had standing as a voter and potential candidate to bring the lawsuit. The court ruled he had not shown that he suffered "individualized disadvantage" due to living in an underrepresented House of Delegates district.

The court found the House district Goldman lives in had fewer people than the ideal in the 2021 election, meaning he actually benefited from over representation.

"Plaintiffs claim to voter standing fails, because his theory of standing rests on the population variances between districts other than his own," the opinion said.

The judges wrote that the case "languished for far too long" because of piecemeal filings by the state and "unorthodox" and "improper" filings by Goldman.

The Virginia State Conference NAACP, ACLU, League of Women Voters and Arlington County Democratic Committee were among organizations backing Goldman.

Democrats lost control of the House of Delegates in 2021 to Republicans, who have a 52-48 edge while Democrats retain control of the Senate, 21-19.