'Jump ball' - Warner unsure if infrastructure funding would include new schools

“President Biden believes we can’t close the opportunity gap if low-income kids go to schools in buildings that undermine health and safety, while wealthier students get access to safe buildings with labs and technology that prepare them for the jobs of the future,” the jobs plan summary states.

“The President’s plan invests $100 billion to upgrade and build new public schools, through $50 billion in direct grants and an additional $50 billion leveraged through bonds,” it adds.

Talks between Biden and Republican leaders, led by Sen. Shelley Capito, R-W.Va., broke down over the size of the package and some of the president’s spending priorities.

Warner said Republicans wanted to limit the size to about $300 billion in new spending, which he said, “in my mind, did not meet the need or the historic moment in a time where the United States can frankly get back in the game on infrastructure spending.”

As part of the same “group of 10” senators from both parties who produced the framework for a $908 billion emergency relief package in late December, he helped negotiate a bipartisan agreement for $579 billion in new spending over five years that would come on top of $394 billion that would be the baseline for spending on roads, bridges and other traditional public infrastructure.