Kaine bill to restrict any effort to remove U.S. from NATO advances

WASHINGTON - The Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday voted 21-1 to advance a bill sponsored by Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., that would prohibit any president from removing the United States from NATO without congressional approval.

Kaine said Russia's invasion of Ukraine has underscored the importance and unity of NATO, making his proposal "a very timely bill."

Kaine, in an interview in his Senate office on Tuesday, said the vote sent a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin and European allies alike.

“It’s really designed to send the message of bipartisan, bicameral congressional support for NATO,” he said.

In 2018 Kaine first introduced bipartisan legislation to clarify that no president could withdraw the U.S. from NATO without the advice and consent of the Senate or an act of Congress.

Kaine originally introduced the legislation with three other senators, including Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., the month before he died. The measure was in response to threats by then-President Donald Trump to withdraw the U.S. from the North Atlantic Treaty signed in 1949.

The legislation advanced in committee on a voice vote in 2019, but never advanced to the Senate floor. With the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he said, “Now we see the value of NATO.”

Kaine says the legislation “might be first of its kind” in seeking to curb presidential authority to withdraw from a specific treaty, despite a history of bipartisan concern about a president’s ability to unilaterally withdraw the U.S. from treaties that the Senate had approved by a two-thirds vote, as required by the U.S. Constitution.

“The Constitution says nothing about getting out of a treaty,” Kaine said.

The authority was tested in 1979, when the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit members of Congress filed against then-President Jimmy Carter about his decision to withdraw from a treaty for the defense of Taiwan. Trump and other presidents have acted unilaterally to withdraw the U.S. from other treaties over congressional dissent.

“People griped about it, but there was no action taken,” Kaine said.

Kaine said the legislation is consistent with his larger position on the War Powers Act and the requirement of congressional approval to declare war. “Part of what I’ve tried to do is reassert Congress into matters of war, peace and diplomacy.”

He said he has applied the same principle regardless of party, helping to force then-President Barack Obama, a close political ally, to submit the Iran nuclear deal to Congress for approval. He blames “a lack of congressional backbone” more than presidential overreach.

“Executives all tend to overreach,” he said. “That’s just like the law of physics.”

Kaine reintroduced the NATO measure in 2021 with more than a dozen co-sponsors in both parties. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is the chief co-sponsor.

John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser, recently told The Washington Post that Trump considered removing the U.S. from NATO in 2018.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, told "CNN Plus" this week that if Trump were again elected president in 2024, NATO nations will have to rethink their own national security and whether they can count on the U.S. to lead the alliance.

mmartz@timesdispatch.com (804) 649-6964 Andrew Cain contributed to this report.