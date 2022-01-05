Kaine calls voting rights protections 'absolute, existential necessity' a year after Capitol riot

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., left his home on Richmond’s North Side early on Monday afternoon with a sense of urgency because of a meeting planned that evening at the U.S. Capitol on an issue that he cares deeply about — voting rights.
The trip became what Kaine jokingly called “my 27-hour commute between Richmond and D.C.,” but he hasn’t lost his sense of urgency to pass legislation stalled in the U.S. Senate that would protect the right and opportunity to vote in federal elections.
It’s an issue that isn’t new to the veteran civil rights attorney, but he said the need for comprehensive voting rights protections became painfully clear to him a year ago, when a rally to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election turned into a physical assault on the U.S. Capitol and the lawmakers who had gathered to certify Joe Biden’s election as president.
“Not until the attack on January 6th did I realize that this was not only a priority and passion but an absolute existential necessity for our country at this point in time,” Kaine said in a news conference on Wednesday.
He arrived at the Capitol late Tuesday afternoon in time for a meeting on voting rights legislation. He then took his oldest son, Nat, out for a birthday dinner “before turning in to sleep for a very long time.”
On Thursday, Kaine will participate in a prayer vigil on the steps of the U.S. Capitol to commemorate the first anniversary of the violent insurrection that followed a “Stop the Steal” rally featuring then-President Donald Trump, who urged those attending to oppose the pending certification of the Electoral College votes for the presidential election.
After the rally, a mob marched on the Capitol, assaulted law enforcement officers trying to protect members of Congress and broke into the building, sacking offices and occupying the Senate chamber. A Capitol Police officer fatally shot one protester who was breaching a door into the lobby outside the House Chamber. Three other protesters died of other causes.
One Capitol Police officer who had been pepper-sprayed suffered two strokes the next day and died, and four other law enforcement officers who had defended the Capitol later died by suicide, including one three days after the melee and another less than two weeks afterward.
“It was a day I never could have imagined,” Kaine said.
He said the assault on the Capitol made him “extremely angry” because it was the first time, as “a white male born in 1958,” anyone had attempted to prevent his vote from being counted.
“For four hours, I had a glimpse, personally, of what it felt like to be disenfranchised,” Kaine said Wednesday.
That anger “persists today,” he said, “and I really do feel like the only productive way to deal with that is to pass comprehensive legislation to make sure that we protect every single person’s ability to vote [and] safeguard the system from the kinds of attacks that we saw.”
Since then, a number of Republican-governed states have passed laws that limit opportunities to vote and change how votes are counted, ostensibly to prevent the kind of election fraud that Trump continues to falsely claim prevented his re-election.
Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, who spoke at the pro-Trump rally on Jan. 6 but left before the mob violence, says she will introduce measures to put “guardrails” on Virginia’s elections. She wants to restore Virginia’s photo ID requirement for voting, curtail voting by mail and has called for a “forensic audit” of Virginia’s 2020 elections.
Republicans in the House of Delegates already have introduced measures to bar drop boxes for absentee ballots, to require voters by mail to provide an excuse for why they can’t vote in person on Election Day, and to cut Virginia’s early voting period from 45 days to 14 days.
Kaine said he helped to draft the Freedom to Vote Act in response to “the need for a broader set of minimum guarantees for people’s right to participate in federal elections so that states couldn’t impose arbitrary and discriminatory obstacles, burdens, hurdles in the way of people participating.”
Separately, the House of Representatives passed the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, named after the late Georgia congressman and civil rights activist, to restore provisions of the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act that the U.S. Supreme Court struck down in 2013.
Both pieces of legislation are bottled up in the Senate by the chamber’s rules, which require 60 votes to overcome a minority party filibuster instead of a simple majority of 50 in the 100-member body. Republicans have refused to allow the Freedom to Vote Act to come up for debate, and only one GOP member voted to allow debate on the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.
Kaine invoked the 1969 election of his future father-in-law, Linwood Holton, as the first Republican governor in Virginia since Reconstruction. Turnout rose by 65% that election, compared to the previous governor’s race in 1965, an increase he attributed to passage of the Voting Rights Act and the Supreme Court’s striking down poll taxes that disenfranchised poor people.
Similarly, he said Republican Glenn Youngkin was elected governor in November with a 25% increase in voter turnout (compared with the previous election for governor) the year after the Democratic-controlled General Assembly passed a package of laws to expand opportunities to vote.
“Funny thing, if you make it easier for people to participate, they do participate,” he said.
Kaine said he expects Democrats to mount another effort to pass both bills this month, which is why he spent more than a day on the road to get back to the Capitol for a meeting on voting rights.
“I couldn’t feel more passionately about this,” he said.
