Kaine calls voting rights protections 'absolute, existential necessity' a year after Capitol riot

On Thursday, Kaine will participate in a prayer vigil on the steps of the U.S. Capitol to commemorate the first anniversary of the violent insurrection that followed a “Stop the Steal” rally featuring then-President Donald Trump, who urged those attending to oppose the pending certification of the Electoral College votes for the presidential election.

After the rally, a mob marched on the Capitol, assaulted law enforcement officers trying to protect members of Congress and broke into the building, sacking offices and occupying the Senate chamber. A Capitol Police officer fatally shot one protester who was breaching a door into the lobby outside the House Chamber. Three other protesters died of other causes.

One Capitol Police officer who had been pepper-sprayed suffered two strokes the next day and died, and four other law enforcement officers who had defended the Capitol later died by suicide, including one three days after the melee and another less than two weeks afterward.

“It was a day I never could have imagined,” Kaine said.

He said the assault on the Capitol made him “extremely angry” because it was the first time, as “a white male born in 1958,” anyone had attempted to prevent his vote from being counted.