Kaine endorses McClellan for McEachin's congressional seat

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. on Wednesday endorsed state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, for the congressional seat of the late Rep. Donald McEachin, becoming the most prominent office holder to weigh in on the contest.

“I am proud to endorse Jenn McClellan for Congress in the upcoming special election for the Virginia 4th Congressional District," Kaine said in a statement.

"I have been a mentor to Jenn since before she ran for her first political office. She has represented me as a Delegate and State Senator and done so with passion and distinction. I officiated at her wedding to Dave and have watched her balance the roles of legislator, lawyer, wife, and mother with grace."

McClellan married David Mills in 2008. They have two children.

McClellan is one of three prominent Democrats seeking the party's nomination Tuesday in a firehouse primary, along with Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, head of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, and state Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond.

Bagby's backers include Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Henrico County Supervisor Tyrone Nelson.

Morrissey's supporters include Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham.

McClellan, beginning her 17th year in the legislature, sought the Democratic nomination for governor last year, trailing Terry McAuliffe in a five-candidate contest.

McClellan previously announced endorsements from three of Virginia's Democrats in Congress, Reps. Don Beyer, D-8th, Jennifer Wexton, D-10th and Gerry Connolly, D-11th.

"Jenn is a proud Democrat who will work to find common cause with any colleague," Kaine said.

"Her intellect and team-building skills make her a consummate legislator, able to forge coalitions to accomplish policy wins that serve her constituents and Commonwealth. Jenn is a woman of admirable civility with a backbone of steel on matters of principle. She is a warm and accessible person who draws others to her because of a sensitive ear and a compassionate heart."

Kaine said he is excited by the prospect that McClellan would be Virginia's first African American woman in Congress and that he believes she would be a worthy successor to McEachin, who died Nov. 28 after a long battle with the effects of colorectal cancer.

Other contenders for the Democratic nomination include Chesterfield County businessman Tavorise Marks and former Del. Joseph Preston, D-Petersburg.

Candidates for the Republican nomination include Leon Benjamin, a pastor who lost to McEachin in 2020 and 2022, and former Mecklenburg School Board Chairman Dana Sturdifen.

Democrats in the 4th District can vote Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at one of five polling places, including two in Richmond and one in Highland Springs.