Kaine formally announces support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who met with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Monday evening, formally announced his support Tuesday for her confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Given the gravity of a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court, my practice is to withhold any decision on a nominee — regardless of my previous positions on that nominee for other judgeships — until I carefully review their qualifications, observe their appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee, and personally meet with them," Kaine said in a statement

“I have done so and now offer my unqualified support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be a Justice of the United States Supreme Court."

Senate panel deadlocks on Jackson; confirmation on track WASHINGTON — The Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked, 11-11, Monday on whether to send Ket…

Jackson is likely to win Senate confirmation by the end of the week and become the first Black woman on the high court. Three Republicans have announced that they will vote for Jackson - Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah. They are likely to join the Senate's 50 Democrats in backing the judge.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., formally announced his support of Jackson after meeting with the judge earlier Monday afternoon.

Kaine and Warner - like Jackson - are graduates of Harvard University's law school.

Jackson seems headed for confirmation, says no 'agendas' WASHINGTON — Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson faced a barrage of Republican questioning Wednesday…

Kaine, a former civil rights lawyer, cited Jackson's qualifications, including what he termed her "strong track record as a federal public defender, distinguished service as a federal trial and appellate judge, and multiple attestations to her character and fairness," and that her confirmation would make history.

He said he is "particularly drawn" to two aspects of Jackson's experience - that she would be the first former public defender on the Supreme Court and that she would join Justice Sonia Sotomayor as the second trial judge on the current court.