Kaine 'frustrated, but not in serious trouble,' after nearly 24 hours in I-95 backup

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., stuck in the backup on Interstate 95 for nearly 24 hours en route from Richmond to Washington, tweets that he is "frustrated, but not in serious trouble."
Kaine told WTOP radio in Washington that stranded drivers found some camaraderie while stuck, but he had two things that helped him: a heavy coat and a full tank of gas.
“It was really, really cold last night,” Kaine said.
Gas is an issue for many, the senator said.
“The problem is, a lot of people, when you’re stuck that long between, you know 5 miles from an interchange, and the traffic isn’t moving, folks are running out of gas,” Kaine said.
“We’re so packed on the interstate that it’s really hard to get an emergency vehicle and to get a car that’s disabled. And so then that becomes a block for others.”
Kaine said he doesn’t want to second guess Gov. Ralph Northam’s decision to not bring in the National Guard, though they’re on standby.
The Northam administration “had their reasons,” Kaine said. “And the governor, when he heard that I was out here, has reached out. I said, ‘You know just I don’t want anything. I just want to be treated like everybody else.' ”
Kaine tweeted earlier Tuesday that he started his normal two-hour drive from Richmond to Washington at 1 p.m. Monday.
"19 hours later, I’m still not near the Capitol. My office is in touch with @VaDOT to see how we can help other Virginians in this situation. Please stay safe everyone."
Kaine later tweeted a photo of an orange on his car's dashboard, a gift from a Connecticut family.
"A CT family returning in a packed car from Florida walked by in the middle of the night handing out oranges as we were stopped for hours on I-95. Bless them!"
Just after 10:30 Kaine tweeted:
"I’m frustrated, but not in serious trouble. If you are in trouble on Virginia roads today, call @VaDOT at 1-800-FOR-ROAD."
