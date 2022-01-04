Kaine 'frustrated, but not in serious trouble,' after nearly 24 hours in I-95 backup

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., stuck in the backup on Interstate 95 for nearly 24 hours en route from Richmond to Washington, tweets that he is "frustrated, but not in serious trouble."

Kaine told WTOP radio in Washington that stranded drivers found some camaraderie while stuck, but he had two things that helped him: a heavy coat and a full tank of gas.

“It was really, really cold last night,” Kaine said.

Gas is an issue for many, the senator said.

“The problem is, a lot of people, when you’re stuck that long between, you know 5 miles from an interchange, and the traffic isn’t moving, folks are running out of gas,” Kaine said.

“We’re so packed on the interstate that it’s really hard to get an emergency vehicle and to get a car that’s disabled. And so then that becomes a block for others.”

Kaine said he doesn’t want to second guess Gov. Ralph Northam’s decision to not bring in the National Guard, though they’re on standby.