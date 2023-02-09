When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 49-year-old federal protections for abortion access last summer, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., got to work with Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, along with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., on their Reproductive Freedom For All Act — legislation they reintroduced Thursday.

Kaine first introduced the bill last August, several months after the Senate failed to pass the Women's Health Protective Act.

If it becomes law, the Reproductive Freedom for All bill would prohibit states from enacting restrictions on pre-viability-stage abortions while allowing them to enact “reasonable restrictions” on post-viability abortions. The viability of a fetus is generally considered around the end of the first trimester of gestation — current Virginia law allows abortions for any reason up to 26 weeks. The federal bill would also protect access to contraception.

“This legislation is proof that there is a bipartisan group in Congress that shares the same important goal of codifying the essential holdings of Roe v. Wade and protecting the right to choose,” Kaine said in an email. “I look forward to continuing to work with my co-leads to build on our momentum.”

Bills to protect or restrict abortion have been a bit of a non-starter in Virginia’s state legislature this year, as Democrats control the Senate and Republicans control the House of Delegates, but the issue will feature prominently later this year, when all 140 House and Senate seats are up for election.

Virginia’s Senate has defeated attempts to ban most abortions after certain junctures or to restrict access to the procedure, while the House has voted down or refused to review certain measures. This week the Senate passed a proposed constitutional amendment to protect reproductive rights from Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond — who is also running for Congress — but it’s unlikely to clear the Republican-controlled House.

At Virginia’s recent March For Life rally, Del. Emily Brewer, R-Suffolk, recalled how despite a fetal anomaly that was detected 26 weeks into her pregnancy, she was able to carry her daughter to term.

“There are people in this Capitol who thought her life should have ended at that moment," Brewer said. "I cannot and will not accept that answer as long as I stay here."

The court's overturning of Roe v. Wade means that state legislatures can set their own rules on abortion access.

With limits or bans in several states surrounding Virginia, abortion providers are concerned they will see an influx of patients. That’s why politicians at the federal level, like Kaine, are hoping to restore protections.

“It’s up to Congress to help restore and protect women’s reproductive rights. I’m proud to reintroduce bipartisan legislation with my colleagues,” Murkowski said in a statement. “Unless we enshrine reproductive health care autonomy into law, we risk a future where generations of women will grow up with fewer rights than their mothers.”

