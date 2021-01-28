Kaine preparing resolution to condemn Trump for role in insurrection, bar him from holding office

If the U.S. Senate lacks enough Republican support to convict former President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial, Sen. Tim Kaine is preparing an alternative to condemn him for his role in inciting an insurrection that resulted in a violent assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Kaine, in a news conference on Thursday, said his proposed "condemning resolution" would go further than a Senate censure of the former president.

It would bar Trump from holding elected office again for violating a provision of the U.S. Constitution dating to the aftermath of the Civil War. The provision of the 14th Amendment would prevent the election of anyone who had engaged in insurrection or aided those who had. Kaine said the resolution would give the Senate the opportunity to take bipartisan action by a simple majority vote.

"It's not used a lot because, I mean, who would think that a president would encourage people to engage in an insurrection against Congress to stop them from performing a constitutional duty?" he said. "It hasn't been used a lot because it hasn't been necessary until now."

"At the end of the day, I'm inclined to do this even if I can't get anyone to join me because I think there has to be accountability for the president's actions," he said.