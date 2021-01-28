Kaine preparing resolution to condemn Trump for role in insurrection, bar him from holding office

If the U.S. Senate lacks enough Republican support to convict former President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial, Sen. Tim Kaine is preparing an alternative to condemn him for his role in inciting an insurrection that resulted in a violent assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Kaine, in a news conference on Thursday, said his proposed "condemning resolution" would go further than a Senate censure of the former president.
It would bar Trump from holding elected office again for violating a provision of the U.S. Constitution dating to the aftermath of the Civil War. The provision of the 14th Amendment would prevent the election of anyone who had engaged in insurrection or aided those who had. Kaine said the resolution would give the Senate the opportunity to take bipartisan action by a simple majority vote.
"It's not used a lot because, I mean, who would think that a president would encourage people to engage in an insurrection against Congress to stop them from performing a constitutional duty?" he said. "It hasn't been used a lot because it hasn't been necessary until now."
"At the end of the day, I'm inclined to do this even if I can't get anyone to join me because I think there has to be accountability for the president's actions," he said.
The resolution that Kaine is preparing would rely on the same constitutional provision that a Virginia state senator initially used as the foundation for a resolution to censure state Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield.
The original resolution sought to censure her for "fomenting insurrection" by her public support of the "Stop the Steal" protests that led to the assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress prepared to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
The Virginia Senate censured Chase on Wednesday, but the revised resolution cited a history of controversial public behavior and statements that included her description of the crowd at the pro-Trump political rallies as "patriots who love their country." The new resolution sought to allay Republican concerns about sanctioning her for protected speech under the First Amendment, but only three GOP senators voted for it, while six others did not vote.
Sen. John Bell, D-Loudoun, who introduced the resolution to censure Chase, commended Kaine for recognizing that the second attempt to convict Trump on an impeachment charge is likely to fail and offering an alternative in order to hold the former president accountable.
"This would have the powerful effect of keeping President Trump from serving again," Bell said in an interview on Thursday. "It also recognizes these actions were unacceptable."
"That was the very reason I proceeded with the censure resolution in the Virginia Senate," he added, "because I believe [Chase's] actions needed to be held accountable."
Kaine acknowledged that the Senate is unlikely to convict Trump in an impeachment trial scheduled to begin Feb. 9 on a charge of inciting insurrection.
The Senate defeated an effort by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., this week to force a vote on the constitutionality of impeaching a former president, but the 55-45 margin made clear to Democrats that they lack enough Republican support to muster the two-thirds vote necessary to convict Trump.
Kaine said the resolution would hold Trump accountable for his role in "giving aid and comfort" to insurrectionists by encouraging rallies in Washington that Trump promised would "be wild" and then urging the crowd to march on the Capitol to persuade Congress to overturn Biden's Electoral College victory.
"That's what I'm asking, for my colleagues to join me in this alternative in addition to impeachment," he said.
Kaine said Congress must act to defend the Capitol and the Constitution after a violent insurrection that left five dead, including a U.S. Capitol police officer, and reportedly injured 140 other officers. Two other officers who had defended the Capitol, one for the U.S. Capitol Police and the other for the District of Columbia Police, subsequently committed suicide.
"The key for us here is we were attacked," he said. "We were attacked and people died."
Separately, Rep. Don Beyer, D-8th, and Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, a Democrat from New Jersey, introduced legislation on Thursday to honor Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who died from a head injury he received during the assault on the Capitol.
A House resolution would honor Sicknick, who lived in Beyer's Northern Virginia congressional district, while a separate bill would posthumously award him a Congressional Gold Medal for his service and sacrifice.
“Officer Brian Sicknick was a hero who lived his life in service to his country before making the ultimate sacrifice to protect the seat of American government and the people’s representatives,” Beyer said.
For Kaine, the effort to condemn Trump for allegedly inciting the insurrection is about prevention, as well as accountability.
"We have to protect our own institutions, and if we don't protect our own institutions, who will protect them?" he asked.
"The law of human history is, when there are bad acts and if there's no accountability, you just get more bad acts," he said. "We are looking for what the accountability should be."
