Kaine reaches Washington safely after 27 hours in 'survival project' on I-95

“It was really, really cold last night,” he said, referring to Monday night.

Kaine said he was able to stop in Fredericksburg to get gas early Tuesday morning, but he immediately got back onto the interstate because he was supposed to preside in the Senate later that morning.

“The problem is, a lot of people, when you’re stuck that long between, you know 5 miles from an interchange, and the traffic isn’t moving, folks are running out of gas,” he told the radio station.

Kaine says he makes the trip twice a week between home and the Capitol. He left Richmond on Monday with what he thought was plenty of time to make a meeting scheduled at 8 p.m. on legislation to protect voting rights, one of his top political priorities, which has been blocked by a partisan divide and Senate rules on ending a filibuster.

He first ran into trouble near Doswell, the exit for Kings Dominion amusement park and the Virginia State Fair. The long wait between Ladysmith and Thornburg wasn't without its light moments, as people bound together in misery bonded together - families with children returning from holiday travel, elderly travelers, one woman who walked her dog along the highway.