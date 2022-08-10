Kaine rips Youngkin's tweet on Trump search, Loudoun schools

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., on Wednesday denounced Gov. Glenn Youngkin for "impugning" the Department of Justice over the search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home and for the governor's characterization of its role in a Loudoun County schools controversy.

"I'm very disappointed in legislative colleagues who are quick to trash this search ... and trash its legitimacy," Kaine said in a Zoom interview with reporters and editors at several Virginia newspapers.

"And I was most disturbed this morning to see Virginia Governor Youngkin basically ... impugning the Department of Justice and saying that this was the same Department of Justice that labeled Loudoun school parents terrorists.

"That's just a lie. The Department of Justice never labeled Loudoun schoolchildren or their parents as domestic terrorists," Kaine said. "A national school board association wrote a letter to the Department of Justice asking if they would investigate violence and threats of violence against school board members as possible acts of domestic terrorism."

In a tweet Tuesday from his personal Twitter account, Youngkin called the search at Mar-a-Lago "a stunning move by the DOJ and FBI." He added that "This same DOJ labeled parents in Loudoun County as terrorists and failed to enforce federal law to protect Justices in their homes."

Youngkin was referring to a controversy over a high school student in Loudoun who assaulted students at two different schools. The governor, who highlighted parents' role in schools during his successful campaign, has faulted Loudoun school officials for their handling of the case. An executive order he signed the day he took office authorized Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate Loudoun's schools.

Youngkin's tweet on Tuesday apparently referred to a letter that the National School Boards Association sent to President Joe Biden last year comparing parents' protests in the county to domestic terrorists.

"Now, whether the school board (association) should have used that phrase or not, it was not the Department of Justice that did it," Kaine said Wednesday. "The Department of Justice has not labeled anybody in Loudoun - school, parent or otherwise - a terrorist.

"For Governor Youngkin - who knows better - to trash the Department of Justice in that way shows a severe lack of judgment. What it also shows is that too many in the GOP - even people who should know better - feel like, for political reasons, they have to be water carriers for Donald J. Trump.

"They should be, instead, protectors of our democracy and the rule of law, rather than ... trying to court favor with Donald J. Trump, private citizen."

Macaulay Porter, a spokesperson for Youngkin, said in a statement: "It's alarming that Senator Kaine doesn't think Virginians deserve an explanation from Attorney General (Merrick) Garland and the Biden Administration on the unprecedented raid of the private residence of a former president. His clear disagreement with many of his Democratic colleagues and Virginians is notable."

While Youngkin and Kaine differ politically, each has praised the other on occasion. For example, in June Youngkin thanked several Virginia Democrats, including Kaine, for playing roles in Boeing's decision to move its headquarters to the state. Last month Kaine said he was pleased that Youngkin acted quickly to declare a state of emergency in response to flooding in Buchanan County.