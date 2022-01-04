Kaine still on I-95 after 27 hours of 'a survival project'

One family from Connecticut distributed oranges that they had brought back from a trip to Florida. He saw families with children, elderly people, a woman walking her dog along the highway.

Kaine is serving his second term in the Senate, but in this situation, he said, "I'm just doing what every traveler is doing. I'm in my car by myself, driving myself."

Kaine said he had two things that helped him: a heavy coat and a full tank of gas.

“It was really, really cold last night,” he said.

Kaine said he was able to stop in Fredericksburg to get gas early Tuesday morning, but he immediately got back onto the interstate because he was supposed to preside in the Senate later that morning.

“The problem is, a lot of people, when you’re stuck that long between, you know 5 miles from an interchange, and the traffic isn’t moving, folks are running out of gas,” he said.

“We’re so packed on the interstate that it’s really hard to get an emergency vehicle and to get a car that’s disabled. And so then that becomes a block for others.”