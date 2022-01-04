Kaine still on I-95 after 27 hours of 'a survival project'

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., is still on the road to Washington, 27 hours after he left his home in North Richmond for a meeting on Monday night about legislation to protect voting rights.
Kaine's staff said at 2:30 p.m. that he's expected to arrive in about two hours, which would turn what has been a routine, twice-weekly trip into an ordeal approaching 28 hours.
"I've never seen anything like it," he told WTOP radio in Washington in an interview at about hour 20. "I'm clearly going to set my own personal best record for slowest trip between Richmond and D.C."
Later, at almost hour 24, he tweeted that he is "frustrated, but not in serious trouble."
Kaine told the radio station it had been a harrowing ordeal, with temperatures dipping into the low teens overnight and freezing slush to ice on the highway.
"This has been a miserable experience, but at some point I kind of made the switch from a miserable travel experience to kind of a survival project," he said.
But Kaine said he found solace in camaraderie with other travelers, especially when stalled for eight to nine hours overnight between the Ladysmith exit in Caroline County and the Thornburg exit in Spotsylvania County.
One family from Connecticut distributed oranges that they had brought back from a trip to Florida. He saw families with children, elderly people, a woman walking her dog along the highway.
Kaine is serving his second term in the Senate, but in this situation, he said, "I'm just doing what every traveler is doing. I'm in my car by myself, driving myself."
Kaine said he had two things that helped him: a heavy coat and a full tank of gas.
“It was really, really cold last night,” he said.
Kaine said he was able to stop in Fredericksburg to get gas early Tuesday morning, but he immediately got back onto the interstate because he was supposed to preside in the Senate later that morning.
“The problem is, a lot of people, when you’re stuck that long between, you know 5 miles from an interchange, and the traffic isn’t moving, folks are running out of gas,” he said.
“We’re so packed on the interstate that it’s really hard to get an emergency vehicle and to get a car that’s disabled. And so then that becomes a block for others.”
Kaine, who served served as governor from 2006 to 2010, declined to comment on whether Gov. Ralph Northam should have called up the Virginia National Guard to help deal with the situation.
"I don't like to second-guess governors on decisions like that," he said.
The Northam administration “had their reasons,” Kaine said. “And the governor, when he heard that I was out here, has reached out. I said, ‘You know just I don’t want anything. I just want to be treated like everybody else.' ”
Kaine tweeted earlier Tuesday that he started his normal two-hour drive from Richmond to Washington at 1 p.m. Monday.
"19 hours later, I’m still not near the Capitol. My office is in touch with @VaDOT to see how we can help other Virginians in this situation. Please stay safe everyone."
Kaine later tweeted a photo of an orange on his car's dashboard, a gift from a Connecticut family.
"A CT family returning in a packed car from Florida walked by in the middle of the night handing out oranges as we were stopped for hours on I-95. Bless them!"
Just after 10:30 Kaine tweeted:
"I’m frustrated, but not in serious trouble. If you are in trouble on Virginia roads today, call @VaDOT at 1-800-FOR-ROAD."
