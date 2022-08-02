Kaine touts bill to protect abortion rights, advocate calls it 'stunt'

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., has introduced new legislation aimed at federally protecting abortion access after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The Reproductive Freedom For All Act has some bipartisan support.

But some advocates for abortion rights are skeptical about the latest attempt at federal abortion protections because proponents don't have the 60 votes they need to get around Senate filibuster rules.

Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine co-sponsored the measure, along with Sen. Kristen Sinema, D-Ariz.

The Supreme Court's June 24 decision returned authority over abortion laws and regulations to the states.

If passed, the Senate measure would create a federal right to abortions up until viability. It also would require states to allow for later-term abortions when needed to protect the health of the woman. However, it does not define at what point a pregnancy becomes viable to carry to term.

Virginia law allows for abortions under any circumstances until the end of the second trimester, or within the first 26 weeks of pregnancy. Abortion in the third trimester is legal only if three physicians attest that it is necessary to save the woman’s life or if continuing the pregnancy would “irremediably impair” her physical or mental health.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has said he will seek legislation to bar most abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest and when the woman’s life is in jeopardy.

The U.S. senators are introducing the legislation after similar legislation failed earlier this summer. Collins and Murkowski – who have signed onto this bill – voted against the previous measure, the Women’s Health Protection Act.

An issue Collins and Murkowski raised about the previous bill was that it didn't include conscience provisions that would exempt health care providers with religious objections from performing the procedure. The Reproductive Freedom For All Act includes that provision.

"We have worked for months to try to come up with a federal statutory guarantee that would neither expand nor restrict the rights that were available before the Dobbs decision was passed," Kaine said, referring to the Mississippi case in which the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The latest attempt at federal abortion protection has some advocates skeptical.

“This bill is just another political stunt that would not actually address the abortion rights and access crisis that has pushed care out of reach for millions of people already,” said Mini Timmaraju, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America in a recent statement.

Some states surrounding Virginia and across the country have abortion bans in place or are taking actions to enforce new restrictions since Roe has been overturned.

“Unless these senators are willing to end the filibuster to pass this measure, there’s no reason to take it seriously,” Timmaraju said.

Under the U.S. Senate's filibuster rules it requires 60 votes to close debate on most issues, which is a key step in order to get bills passed.

Kaine said in a press call on Tuesday that he is optimistic and thinks the bill can send a signal.

“I wanted to show that we don't have 60 votes to pass this right now. But that should be no barrier to introducing legislation,” Kaine said. “Much legislation gets introduced before you have 60 votes to pass.”

Kaine recalled Congress’ passage of gun safety legislation this past June. He said that despite previous inaction, constituents' advocacy moved Congress to act following the mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y. and Uvalde, Texas.

“The American public demanded that we stop our thoughts and prayers, followed by inaction and actually do something to keep our community safer,” Kaine said.

He added that the “tragedies drove the Senate to drop its complacency and finally take action.”

Though abortion is not a purely partisan issue, it often falls along partisan lines.

In Virginia, Republicans have a 52-48 edge in the House of Delegates and Youngkin opposes abortion in most cases. Democrats have a 21-19 edge in the Senate and the chamber's Democratic leaders say they are poised to block abortion restrictions that the House might pass.

Both chambers will be up for election in 2023. But before elections, there is a legislative session where abortion-related bills are expected to surface.