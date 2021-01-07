Kaine, Warner join calls for Trump's removal via 25th Amendment

Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner on Thursday called for President Donald Trump's removal via the 25th Amendment, a day after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

"I believe that the Cabinet, led by the vice president, should invoke the 25th Amendment. Donald Trump is no longer able to serve," Kaine said in a Zoom news conference with reporters Thursday.

Rachel Cohen, a spokesperson for Warner, said he also called for Trump's removal via the 25th Amendment.

Kaine and Warner joined a number of fellow Democrats, including Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, in calling for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the president's removal under the constitutional provision that would require the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to say that the president cannot fulfill his presidential duties.

"Bluntly, this was a Donald Trump-inspired disaster," Kaine said.

He said that together with "his mismanagement of the pandemic," his "idiotic" veto of defense spending bill and his "foolish antics" that Kaine said cost the GOP its Senate majority: "This Trump-inspired riot yesterday will be his legacy and he will be remembered for the rest of American history for death, division and depression."