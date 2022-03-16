Kaine, Warner praise Zelenskyy's heroism and renew support for Ukraine, stopping short of no-fly zone

Virginia's U.S. senators on Wednesday praised the heroism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and renewed their support for aiding his country's defense, but stopped short of backing a no-fly-zone that could prompt a direct U.S. confrontation with Russia.

The senators' statements followed Zelenskyy's virtual speech to a joint session of Congress. The Ukrainian president alluded to the attacks on the U.S. at Pearl Harbor and on Sept. 11 and made reference to the "dream" of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Zelenskyy also showed a poignant video about the war's deadly toll on Ukraine's people and he again urged the U.S. to "close the skies" above Ukraine.

In a conference call with reporters, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said the U.S. must continue to "keep significant pressure" on Russian President Vladimir Putin through military aid to Ukraine and through tough economic sanctions in partnership with NATO allies and other Western countries.

Kaine said Putin's war on Ukraine must "ultimately run aground on the rocks of ruin."

But Kaine agreed with President Joe Biden in drawing the line at a no-fly zone.

"President Biden does not want this to escalate into an all-European war," Kaine said.

"I think that's a wise decision. It can also be painful."

The Biden administration has turned down a Polish plan to transfer MiG fighter jets to Ukraine with the U.S. replenishing the Polish planes.

Kaine said Wednesday that he does not understand the difference between transferring missile defense systems and Javelin missiles to Ukraine and transferring military aircraft.

Warner said in a statement: “I was incredibly moved by President Zelenskyy’s words this morning and by the powerful images of the destruction inflicted on the Ukrainian people as a result of Russia’s indiscriminate attacks on civilian targets.

"As President Zelenskyy noted, the U.S. has already taken unprecedented steps to rally the world to isolate Russia economically and to support Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself.

"We should heed President Zelenskyy’s call for additional defensive aid including anti-tank weapons and anti-aircraft missiles and for new sanctions on those responsible for supporting the Russian government’s barbaric invasion of a peaceful and sovereign neighbor.”

Kaine welcomed the news that the federal government has granted temporary protected status to Afghan refugees, who will be allowed to stay in the U.S. for 18 months. He noted that Virginia had played a key role in welcoming refugees from Afghanistan, with military bases at Fort Lee, Fort Pickett and Quantico serving as initial intake centers.

Earlier this month the Department of Homeland Security made the same designation for Ukraine.

Kaine said that while the U.S. has sent significant humanitarian assistance to nations bordering Ukraine that are welcoming refugees, such as Poland, Virginia and the Richmond area have a long history of welcoming refugees from around the globe. He said he could see Virginians again playing a role in assisting refugees in need, this time from Ukraine.